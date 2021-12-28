Samsung Galaxy M33 5G appears on Geekbench, listing reveals details about upcoming device

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy M33 5G has been spotted on a Geekbench listing, revealing quite a lot of details. The smartphone will come as a new addition to the Samsung Galaxy M lineup. The lineup currently consists of smartphones such as Samsung Galaxy M32, Samsung Galaxy M32 5G and Samsung Galaxy M51, Samsung Galaxy M52 5G. Keep reading to know more about the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G specifications, expected launch date and price.

As per other reports, the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G will feature a 6,000 mAh battery, which is also found on the Galaxy M32, which came with a 6.4" 90Hz display along with a 6,000 mAh battery and 15W charging. The battery capacity was revealed by SafetyKorea as a part of the certification process. The model that appeared for the Geekbench test features 6GB of RAM and runs on Android 12. However, since the flagships smartphones from Samsung are the ones to get the latest Android update first, it might be some time until consumers can buy the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G.

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G specifications as spotted on Geekbench

According to the Geekbench benchmarking test, the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G scores 726 points in the single-core test and 1,830 in the multi-core test. Additionally, the listing also reveals that the smartphone will feature Exynos 1200 SoC. As the benchmark scores go, they are comparable with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 750G featured in smartphones like OnePlys Nord CE 5G and Moto G 5G. The expected launch date of the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G is on January 19, 2022.

The Exynos 1200 SoC is an octa-core processor which comes with two high-performance cores clocked at 2.40 GHz and six cores clocked at 2.00 GHz. The model number of the smartphone is SM-M336BU. Looking at the specifications, the smartphone might be placed in mid-tier devices, along with other Samsung Galaxy M series smartphones mentioned earlier. It is important to note that the Galaxy M33 5G is said to have the same processor and looks like the Galaxy A53 5G. which was spotted on the benchmarking platform earlier. Stay tuned for more updates on Samsung smartphones and other technology-related news.