Samsung Galaxy M52 5G Listing Leaks Phone's Release And Expected Price: Check Specs

Samsung has been trying to dominate the Indian mobile phone community with the launch of new 5G variants of their older models. Smartphone geeks anticipating Samsung Galaxy M52 5G with excitement, after seeing a listing of the same on Geekbench. Because of such a trend around Samsung Galaxy M52 5G, several data leakers have started releasing new information about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy M52 5G specifications and release date. This has been picked up by the tech geeks and they are curious to learn more about the specifications of this upcoming 5G smartphone. Here is all the information available about the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G release date, price and specifications. Read more

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G Release date and expected price

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G Appers On Geekbench 🤩



Will Come With...



Snapdragon 778G SoC

Android 11

8GB of RAM#Samsung #GalaxyM525G pic.twitter.com/8ZMwpdiUOt — Sourav Paul (Super Gadge) (@SuperGadge) August 30, 2021

The industry experts have constantly been covering the release of this new 5G smartphone for a long time now. They have released a lot of information about the expected price, release date, display, processing power and camera setup of the phone. Samsung Galaxy M52 5G release date is expected to be set as September 9. MySmartPrice has stated ₹21,990 as the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G expected price for the Indian markets. Apart from this, here is also a list of all the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G specifications released online.

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G specifications

According to MySmartPrice, the Galaxy M52 5G phone is supposed to be powered by a Snapdragon 778G processor along with 8GB of RAM. It is going to be loaded with Android 11 and a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. According to test results from Geekbench 5, Samsung’s M52 managed to score 775 and 2877 points in the single-core and multi-core tests respectively. The camera set-up of the phone will include a 64MP primary main camera, 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 5MP depth camera. No other information is available about this upcoming phone from Samsung. But the community should not expect any drastic changes to the phone when compared with the 4G variant of the phone. Thus keep an eye out for any updates on the South Korean tech giants social media handles.