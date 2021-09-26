Samsung Galaxy M52 5G Might Feature A Smaller Battery Than Galaxy M51

The Samsung Galaxy M52 5G will come out on Tuesday, i.e. September 28, 2021. However, right before its launch in India, it has been launched in Poland. While the launch has revealed all the details about the smartphone, the battery on Galaxy M52 5G is 28% smaller than its predecessor, the Samsung Galaxy M51. Keep reading to know more about all the specifications of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy M52 5G.

Due to an official launch in Poland, Samsung's website for the region now lists all the specifications that were not known previously. For instance, the smartphone will feature a 64MP triple rear camera setup, which looks like a downgrade from the quad rear camera setup on the Samsung Galaxy M51. While the company is marketing the device as the 'leanest monster ever' it looks like they have shred off a huge chunk from its battery in order to make the device slim.

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G to come with 5,000 mAh

Out of all the other specifications on the Samsung Galaxy M series, the battery life has always been a unique selling point. The Samsung Galaxy M32 5G was launched recently and it comes with a 5,000 mAh battery. The Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition comes with a 6,000 mAh battery and the Galaxy M42 5G comes with a 5,000 mAh battery as well. While these battery capacities are good enough to last a whole day of usage without the need to look out for the charger, the Samsung Galaxy M51 was leaps ahead.

The Samsung Galaxy M51, along with the Galaxy F62, are among the few smartphones in the market to feature a massive 7,000 mAh battery. To give some perspective, this scale of battery capacity is better than some flagships that are priced in the premium tier. With a 7,000 mAh battery, the smartphone lasts for more than a day on a single charge and up to two days for light users. That being said, the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G model launched in Poland comes with a 5,000 mAh battery.

Considering a bump in performance with the Snapdragon 778G 5G processor and a 120Hz refresh rate, the Galaxy M52 5G is expected to deliver much, as far as the battery life is concerned. Additionally, the smartphone is expected to be priced at around Rs. 32,900.