Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Launched: Specs, Availability Details

Samsung has finally launched the Galaxy Note 10 Lite ahead of Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2020. Although the main focus still remains on camera, of course, the Note line-up by Samsung has always been about the bigger display, premium design, and signature S-pen, among other things.

Here's what Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite looks like:

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite features an Infinity-O display along with a punch-hole front-facing camera for selfies, similar to the Galaxy Note 10 that was launched a few months ago. Similar to Galaxy Note devices from the past, this one too comes with in-built support for S Pen, which can be used to navigate, control videos, take photos and more. The phone measures 8.7mm in thickness and weighs 199g.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite availability

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite is available in Aura Glow, Aura Black and Aura Red and will be on display at CES 2020 in the Samsung booths located in the Las Vegas Convention Center. The CES 2020 kicks off on January 7.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 specs

Display: Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite sports an edge-to-edge Infinity-O display. The handset sports a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display (2,400 x 1,080 pixels resolution), resulting in 394 pixels per inch (ppi).

Camera: Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite houses a triple rear camera unit, which consists of a 12MP ultra-wide camera with F2.2, 12MP wide-angle lens with Dual Pixel Autofocus, F1.7 and OIS, and 12MP telephoto lens with autofocus F2.4 and OIS. Up front, there is a 32MP selfie camera.

Internal hardware: Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite will be available in two memory configurations: 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage. Powering the handset is a 10nm octa-core chipset, either from Qualcomm Snapdragon or Exynos, depending on the market.

Software, battery: Samsung Galaxy 10 Lite runs Android 10 OS out-of-the-box. The phone packs a 4,500mAh battery.

In related news, Samsung also introduced the Galaxy S10 Lite.