Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite India Price Tipped Ahead Of Launch 

Samsung will launch the Galaxy S10 Lite in India at a price between Rs 40,000-45,000, according to a new IANS report. The phone in question will be online-exclusive and will be sold through Flipkart and also possibly from Samsung’s online store. The phone is already listed on both channels. Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy S10 Lite in India on January 25 alongside the Galaxy Note 10 Lite.

The Galaxy S10 Lite is a ‘lite’ take on the flagship Galaxy S10. The phone in question will lie below the Galaxy S10e in the lineup, its biggest USP being its high-end core hardware. The Galaxy S10 Lite will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 processor.

But that’s not the only striking thing about it. The Galaxy S10 Lite also four rear cameras, one of which uses a high-resolution 48MP sensor. The Galaxy S10 Lite also comes with something called ‘super steady OIS’ for seemingly more stabilized videos.

Lastly, the Galaxy S10 Lite also features a massive 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast charging. There’s no wireless charging though.

Elsewhere, the Galaxy S10 Lite also has a tweaked design in comparison to other Galaxy S10 phones. This one has a centrally-positioned punch hole display like the Galaxy Note 10 phones. There’s also an in-display fingerprint scanner, although it isn’t ultrasonic like the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+.

The Galaxy Note 10 Lite is likely to tag along with the Galaxy S10 Lite, possibly on January 25. The Galaxy Note 10 Lite will bring Samsung’s signature S-Pen to a more mainstream audience, which is a first for any Samsung phone.

Both the phones will reportedly go on sale in India sometime in early February. The IANS report adds that launch offers may see buyers getting the Galaxy S10 Lite for as low as Rs 40,000.

