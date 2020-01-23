Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite With Snapdragon 855, 4,500mAh Battery Launched For Rs 39,999

Samsung has launched the Galaxy S10 Lite in India at a price of Rs 39,999. This is for the variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The Galaxy S10 Lite will be available for buying in India from February 4 from Flipkart, Samsung Shop as well as from physical retail stores. Pre-bookings start today.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite specs and features

Speaking of specs, the Galaxy S10 Lite has a 6.7-inch 1080p+ Super AMOLED display with an in-display fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication. There’s a Galaxy Note 10-like centrally positioned punch hole cutout here. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor paired with up to 8GB RAM and up to 128GB storage. The Galaxy S10 Lite supports expandable storage. There’s no headphone jack.

The dual-SIM phone runs Android 10-based One UI 2 software and is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with 45W fast charging support – there's no wireless charging though. The Galaxy S10 Lite will ship with a 25W fast charger in the box.

The Galaxy S10 Lite has three rear cameras. There’s a 48MP main camera with ‘super steady OIS,’ a 12MP ultrawide-angle, and another 5MP camera for macros or close-up shots. On the front, the Galaxy S10 Lite has a 32MP camera.

“Galaxy S10 Lite is an embodiment of our sustained effort to deliver industry-leading innovations for our millennial consumers. We’re confident that Galaxy S10 Lite’s pro-grade camera, flagship performance and uninterrupted visual experience will excite consumers and create a huge demand for the smartphone,” Asim Warsi, Senior Vice President, Mobile Division, Samsung India said in a statement.

The Galaxy S10 Lite is a ‘lite’ take on the flagship Galaxy S10. The phone in question lies below the Galaxy S10e in the lineup and brings Samsung’s high-end hardware to the masses – it is currently the most affordable Samsung phone in India to pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor. The Galaxy S10 Lite is one of two ‘lite’ smartphones that Samsung has launched in India. The other is the Galaxy Note 10 Lite. Samsung has launched the Galaxy Note 10 Lite in India in two configurations, 6GB/128GB and 8GB/128GB. While the 6GB RAM variant of the Galaxy Note 10 Lite will sell for Rs 38,999, the 8GB RAM version of the phone will be available for Rs 40,999. The phone will go on sale in India from February 3.

