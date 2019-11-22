Samsung Galaxy S10 Now Reportedly Receiving New Android 10 Beta Update 

If you are using the Samsung Galaxy S10 premium device, then you should now be checking out a new beta of Google Android 10 OS update. To test this update out, you should be a member of the beta testers club. This also apparently represents the sixth beta update in a row to hit the Galaxy S10 from the point of view of Android 10.

Check out the new Android 10 beta

Now, as per a SamMobile report, the latest Android 10 beta to Galaxy S10 bears version number XXU3ZSKJ and the latest rollout of the firmware is also applicable to India. Hence, it is desirable that you check for the new update manually by navigating (within your smartphones) to Settings > About Phone > Updates > Check for updates.

As far as enhancements are concerned, SamMobile states that users could check for aspects viz fixes to issues resulting in random device restarting while Bluetooth Tethering is active, and more. Users had earlier reported random issues, and the latest update could address these. Hence, do check out if your issues are addressed by the new Android beta. Then, there is also the December Security patch.

In related news, if you are a Redmi Note 5 and Redmi 5S user, then you should now check for the MIUI 11 firmware. This rollout is now reportedly active across India. This introduces the newest October Security patch and the new User Interface based on minimalist design concepts. Then, if you are even a Redmi loyalist, then it is worth remembering that the Redmi Note 8 Pro – a new flagship was recently up for sale online. There were apparently enough units stacked in to handle demand as well. Price of this handset starts from Rs 14999.

Also Read: Xiaomi’s Manu Jain Shares First Major Challenge In Life And Motivates Youth To Work Towards Their Dreams In New Video, Check Out Now

Also Read: Redmi Note 7 Pro Trending On Twitter: Check Out How You Could Win A Unit Of The Smartphone SIgned By Manu Jain

Also Read: Xiaomi Phones Getting App Drawer With Latest MIUI 11 Update ​​​​​​​