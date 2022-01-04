Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Launched: Check Specifications And Price

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G was finally launched on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, after months of hype and rumours. Previously, the smartphone has appeared in multiple leaks and unboxing videos, practically revealing every single detail. It comes as a successor to the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G launched back in 2020. Keep reading to know more about the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G specifications and price.

On January 4, 2022, at 07:40 AM, Samsung Mobiles announced the smartphone through a post on its official Twitter handle. As can be seen below, the tweet confirms the design and colour variants of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G. Samsung has also included a link to a dedicated microsite that contains all the information about the smartphone, including the design, camera and performance.

The Fan Edition is back: the new #GalaxyS21FE 5G, with all the things you love, so you can experience your everyday passions to the absolute fullest.



Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G specifications

As revealed by multiple leaks in the past month, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G has a 6.4" FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The screen also has a 240 Hz touch sampling rate. On the inside, the smartphone will feature two different chipsets, based on the region they are being sold in - Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC and Exynos 2100. Both the processors are octa-core and provide flagship-level performance. . As of now, the smartphone has been announced in two storage models: an 8/128GB model and an 8/256GB variant.

Confirmed by the official announcement, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE has a triple rear camera setup on the plastic back panel, including a 12MP ultrawide lens, a 12MP wide-angle lens and an 8MP telephoto lens. On the front panel, the smartphone has a 32MP selfie shooter located inside a punch hole in the centre of the screen. Connectivity options on the smartphone include a USB-C port, NFC, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and 4G/5G. The smartphone will be available to purchase around the world from January 11, 2022. The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G price begins from $699, which roughly translates to Rs. 52,000.

