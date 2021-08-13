Samsung 'Galaxy Watch 4' Compatible Only For Android, Not IOS; Here's All You Need To Know

Samsung’s Unpacked event brought in a wide range of new Galaxy products for their users. The event brought in the new generation of Samsung Galaxy 4 smartwatches which will be compatible only with Android devices. This means that the smartwatch cannot be used on any iOS device. The South Korean tech giant has not posted anything about Apple’s OS on the Galaxy Watch 4’s official page. This is very shocking because the earlier versions of Samsung’s previous generation of smartwatches use the WatchOS on Apple Devices.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is not compatible with Apple's iOS

It is very shocking to see Samsung reduce their customer base by not making their watch compatible with Apple’s iOS. It is common to see other competitors like Apple, OnePlus, and Mi release watches that are compatible to run on almost any device. But the latest Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 does seem exciting after its presentation at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021 event. With new features like unique gesture identification and other features, Samsung has managed to make their smartwatch one of the most accessible gadgets to use, but at the cost of not being able to use Apple as the primary phone. All of the products released during the Unpacked event are live to pre-order from Samsung’s official website. It will also be available to buy from fourth party resellers. Apart from this, here is also a list of Samsung Galaxy Watch4 specifications released.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 series specifications

Some key features of Samsung’s new Galaxy Watch4 include the ability to read unique interaction gestures, play workout challenges against friends, work on Group Challenges, and more. The watch will be powered by an Exynos W920 chip to help run the Google Wear OS 3 seamlessly. The main feature of this gadget includes a new body composition feature to collect data from your body to help understand your workout. This flagship feature can be activated by touching two fingers on the side of the watch. Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 price is set at $249.99 for the 40mm variant. Other details about the Samsung Galaxy Watch4 and Watch4 Classic have been uploaded on the product’s official page on Samsung’s website.