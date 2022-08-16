Samsung is about to reveal the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 pricing in India today during the live purchase event from 6 PM IST. However, looking at the old price and the weakened dollar-rupee situation, we might speculate on the price of these foldables ahead of the launch.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 price in India

On August 24, 2021, when the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip were launched, one USD was equivalent to Rs. 74.14. While the Fold 3 was launched in the United States for $1,799, it was launched in India for Rs. 1,49,999, about 12% higher than the direct currency conversion. This year, Samsung has maintained Galaxy Z Fold 4 with the launch price of $1,799, but the dollar-rupee conversion rate is close to Rs. 80, about eight per cent higher than last year.

Hence, it only makes sense that Samsung India will launch the new folding phones for a higher price than last year. Speculating with the currency conversion in mind, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 could be priced around Rs. 1,60,000 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4 could be priced around Rs. 90,000 to Rs. 95,000.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 pre-booking schedule

Indian customers can pre-reserve the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 for Rs. 1,999 by purchasing the Galaxy VIP pass. The smartphones will be up for pre-bookings on August 16, from 12 PM IST to August 17 at midnight. Those who will pre-book the smartphone will get exclusive offers greater than Rs. 40,000 is worth. Additionally, customers will also get an additional gift worth Rs. 5,199 and if they pre-book the device right now, they will get an extra Rs. 5,000 benefits.

It is important to mention that the price and the availability of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 have not been announced yet. However, the international pricing of the product has not been increased with the models. The smartphones are priced at $1,799 and $999 respectively and will be available to purchase in selected countries from August 26, 2022 (as per the global press release).

How to pre-reserve the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4?