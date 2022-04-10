Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 rumours: Everything about the upcoming foldable smartphone

In 2021 and so far in 2022, Samsung has dominated the global market for foldable smartphones. Samsung has sold millions of Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 as they are among the most readily available foldable models in the world. This year, the South Korean tech giant is planning to release the fourth generation of its foldable smartphones, which would include the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4.

Compiling all the information available on the internet, it looks like Samsung is not planning to change the design of the Galaxy Z Fold 3. As seen in a video uploaded by Waqar Khan, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 could feature two in-display fingerprint scanners. One of them is seen on the main display of the smartphone and the other is seen on the secondary display of the smartphone. The previous model features a single in-display fingerprint scanner on the main screen.

Galaxy Z Fold 4 could feature an S22 Ultra-like camera design

Apart from that, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 can feature a triple rear camera setup wherein each lens could be located separately, as seen on the Galaxy S22 Ultra. Additionally, the company is also expected to work on the Galaxy Z Fold 3's hinge and make it better with the Galaxy Z Fold 4. Dust protection is something that can be improved upon in the Galaxy Z Fold 4 as well.

Since the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is expected to be released later this year, there is a good chance that it will come with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus chipset. For the uninitiated, the SD 8 Gen 1 Plus is the successor of SD 8 Gen 1, the flagship chipset by Qualcomm launched last year. Along with the purported chipset, the device could also have 12GB of RAM. On the battery front, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 could feature fast charging. However, not many changes in the battery are expected.

That being said, it is still months to go for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 to come out. Hence, more information about the smartphone should surface in the coming days. For now, the device is expected to be launched at the Galaxy Unpacked event in the second half of 2022. Stay tuned for more updates on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and other tech news.

Image: Unsplash