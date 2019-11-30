Samsung May Be Looking To Up The Galaxy S11 Camera Game With New ‘Bright Night’ Sensor 

The Samsung Galaxy S11 ought to have an excellent camera if it wants to compete with the iPhones and the Pixels and the Mates of the world. A new sensor would be the need of the hour, considering how Samsung has been using literally the same 12MP dual aperture camera in its high-end flagships for a while now. There have been rumours that Samsung is prepping a new 108MP camera sensor for the Galaxy S11-series, so that’s a lot to look forward to. But there’s more.

Samsung has filed a patent at the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) for a “Bright Night” camera sensor for smartphones and tablets that could make its way to the next Galaxy S phone. Samsung already uses the terms Bright Night to differentiate its night mode from others, but going forward, it could turn into hardware-specific if the patent filing is anything to go by. We don’t know if it’s a term meant specifically for the alleged 108MP main sensor, or an all-new nighttime photography sensor.

The next Samsung Galaxy S phone, likely to be called the Galaxy S11, is rumoured to pack a whopping 108MP camera and support for 8K video recording. Folks at XDA-developers recently unearthed a slew of information buried in the beta code of Samsung’s in-house camera app that suggested the Galaxy S11 could pack a bunch of new camera modes. These include “Director’s View, Night Hyperlapse, Single Take Photo, Vertical Panorama, and custom filters.”

With the iPhone finally catching up with the Google Pixel in photography in more ways than one this year, Samsung clearly needs the next Galaxy S phone to deliver on that front. While the rumoured 108MP camera and Samsung’s seemingly under-the-works camera modes do sound exciting, only time will tell how good they are in real world usage. More details are awaited.

The Galaxy S11 is rumoured to come in three sizes and as many as five variants with the top-end Galaxy S11+ being 5G-only. Samsung will reportedly launch the Galaxy S11 lineup on February 11, 2020.

