Samsung Galaxy S11+ CAD Renders Out, Five Rear Cameras In Tow 

CAD renders of the alleged Samsung Galaxy S11+ have surfaced online and because these are coming from a reliable source, we have reason to believe, this could well be it – or something very close. The same tipster has previously also leaked CAD renders of the alleged Galaxy S11. Basis of the renders, it seems, Samsung will be joining the squared-out camera module bandwagon like the Google Pixel 4 and iPhone 11. The bump seems bigger than the one on the Galaxy S11 though – possibly to justify its larger 5-camera (plus two other sensors) array. On the front, the phone will be sticking to the design language of the Galaxy Note 10.

Samsung Galaxy S11+ early look

The renders show off the white – possibly pearl white - variant of the alleged Galaxy S11+. On the front, the phone’s seen having an Infinity-O display cutout in the center like the Galaxy Note 10. On the back, it is seen having a five-camera system – that's right, there are five rear cameras on this one. One of them should be the long rumoured 108MP camera that Samsung is said to be developing specifically for the Galaxy S11 phones.

I think you ain't ready for that massive camera design...😅



But well... Finally comes your very first look at which I assume will be launched as the #GalaxyS11Plus!

360° video + beautiful 5K renders + dimensions, on behalf of my Friends @Cashkarocom -> https://t.co/9PHLXwGlwg pic.twitter.com/hfHDXXdQuR — Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) November 26, 2019

Samsung is also said to be working on a bunch of new camera modes in time for the Galaxy S11 launch. These include “Director’s View, Night Hyperlapse, Single Take Photo, Vertical Panorama, and custom filters.”

Elsewhere, the Galaxy S11+ is rumoured to come with a 120Hz screen – Samsung will reportedly call it SAMOLED which seems plausible since the company has already filed a patent at the Korean Intellectual Property Office for a ‘SAMOLED’ moniker in the Smartphone Displays category. Samsung is said to offer as many as three options in the Galaxy S11. One would be standard 60Hz, another would be 120Hz, and a third option would allow the phone to automatically switch between 60Hz and 120Hz, possibly depending on content – this should be to save on battery life.

The new leak suggests the Galaxy S11+ will come with a 6.9-inch display with an in-display fingerprint scanner.

The Galaxy S11 is rumoured to come in three sizes and as many as five variants with the top-end Galaxy S11+ being 5G-only. Samsung will reportedly launch the Galaxy S11 lineup on February 11, 2020.

