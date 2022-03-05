Samsung might hold Galaxy Awesome Unpacked event in the coming days

According to a Twitter user who goes by the name @TechInsiderBlog, the Samsung Galaxy A event is scheduled to take place in the month of March. To recall, the South Korean company revealed its Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72 last year in the month of March, in the event called Galaxy Awesome Unpacked. This event was held on March 17, 2021. From what it looks like, Samsung might hold an event this month to launch a slew of Galaxy A-series devices that have already been subjected to leaks in the past few months.

Compiling information from a few resources, Samsung is said to be working on four Galaxy A series devices, which include the Galaxy A23 5G, Galaxy A33 5G, Galaxy A53 5G and the Galaxy A72 5G. It is worth mentioning that details about all these smartphones have been leaked over the past few months. Except for Galaxy A23 5G, all of them are said to feature an AMOLED display. The Galaxy A53 5G and the Galaxy A72 5G are said to turn on Android 12 out of the box.

Galaxy A53 5G specifications

According to the TENAA listing, the Samsung Galaxy A53 will come with a 6.46-inch FHD+ display with 1080x2400 pixels. Since the Galaxy A52s 5G has an sAMOLED 120Hz display, it would be safe to speculate that the Galaxy A53 5G will also come with a similar display. Although the TENAA listing does not specify the name of the processor, it mentions the presence of an octa-core processor that has the base and top frequency of 2.0 GHz and 2.4GHz respectively. A Geekbench listing spotted in December 2021 suggests that the Samsung Galaxy A53 will come with a Samsung Exynos 1200 SoC.

Samsung Galaxy A73 specifications (expected)

According to Zoutons, the Samsung Galaxy A73 might come with a 6.7" AMOLED flat display with an Infinity-O front camera cutout and a 90Hz refresh rate. The screen is also said to have a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. Under the hood, the smartphone is expected to feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G which is an octa-core processor. The processor shall be coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. On the rear panel, the smartphone will house a quad-camera setup, one of which will be a 108MP sensor.

Image: SAMSUNG