Samsung Repair Mode enables users to hide personal data during repairs

The South Korean tech giant Samsung has released a new feature called Repair Mode for users in South Korea. As the name suggests, Repair Mode will help users in keeping their data safe while handing their device to a technician to get it repaired. The feature addresses concerns related to unauthorized access to data in the absence of the user. Keep reading to know more about the new Repair Mode.

Samsung Repair Mode addresses privacy concerns

Going forward, Samsung Galaxy S21 users will be able to turn on the Repair Mode before submitting their device to the service centre for getting it repaired. As soon as they enable the Repair Mode, they will be able to hide selected data on their device, such as their photos, videos, documents, and other files. Once users select what they want to hide, their device will restart and when it boots up, it will only show the data that the user wants.

The service centre technician will not be able to access the data hidden by the user, eliminating the worry factor among users. Once users get their device back, they can disable the Repair Mode by entering the registered password/fingerprint and then they can access all their files and data. As mentioned earlier, the feature is available to Samsung Galaxy S21 users in South Korea. With time, the company release the feature for users in other countries as well.

In related news, Samsung has launched an Earlybird To Go program, giving an opportunity to a limited number of people to try the upcoming Galaxy devices before other customers get their hands on the device. As a part of the lottery system, 1800 winners will be given products on a first-come, first-serve basis. Further, those who submit the stories and are selected through the lottery process will have to collect the available products from Samsung stores. Stay tuned for more Samsung related updates and other tech news.