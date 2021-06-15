Samsung S10 Software Update Issues: Users Facing Battery Drain And Excessive Lag

The Samsung S10 series completed its second anniversary in Feb 2021. Immediately after the launch, the Galaxy S10 is one of the most successful Galaxy S lineups. With the launch of the latest Galaxy devices this year, Samsung announced that it would extend the software support for phones made from 2019 onwards from three years to a minimum of four years. Even before the announcement, the Samsung S10 series did receive quite a lot of updates and users had to face some issues. Keep reading this article to know more about Samsung S10 software update issues.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Update Issues

The Samsung S10 series smartphones currently run on Android 11, and they are likely to receive an Android 12 update by mid-2022. However, these devices have recently received the June Security Patch update along with a couple of privacy tweaks and users are reporting multiple issues. Apparently, the new update has made Samsung Galaxy S10 devices slower and unresponsive. Some users reported on forums that after installing the Samsung S10 software update. the battery life has decreased significantly, along with severe issues in multitasking between applications resulting in a phone crash. Other than that, users report poor network reception, inferior camera performance and changed system settings post updating the Samsung software.

Previous Samsung Software Issues

The Samsung S10 software update issues also surfaced when the device received the Android 11 update back in February 2021. One of the most prevalent issues was severe better draining immediately after unplugging the device. Even users who had minimal apps installed on their phone and were not connected to a Wi-Fi data connection reported a huge drop in the battery after removing the device from charging. The update came out to Samsung devices as OneUI 3.0 and came with January 2021 security patch. Previously, the Samsung Galaxy S10 series has received a lot of firmware and security patch updates. OneUI 2.5 was rolled out as early as September 2020. Further, OneUI 3.0 was rolled out in beta testing mode in the month of December 2020, followed by a stable version in January 2021.

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK