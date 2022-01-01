Samsung Teases Upcoming Exynos Processor, Says GPU Will Be Inspired From AMD's RDNA 2

Samsung has teased its upcoming mobile processor, the Exynos 2200 through a video on Twitter. The tweet was made from the official Twitter handle Samsung Exynos and reveals the launch date of the processor. Samsung Exynos chipset will be unveiled on January 11, 2022. In the teaser, Samsung also hints about the gaming performance of its upcoming Exynos 2200 chipset, which could be improved.

In its tweet, Samsung mentions that the GPU on the Exynos 2200 will be inspired by AMD's RDNA 2 technology that powers the leading gaming consoles such as PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. As it can be read below, Samsung says that their Exynos 2200 chip will feature a new GPU "born from RDNA 2." It could mean that the Samsung Exynos 2200 might deliver console-quality graphics via a GPU built on RDNA 2 architecture. Although it seems like a far fetched speculation as consoles have a totally different form factor and high computational power.

#PlaytimeIsOver. The gaming marketplace is about to get serious. Stay tuned for the next #Exynos with the new GPU born from RDNA 2. January 11, 2022. pic.twitter.com/0H2MeVUbeS — Samsung Exynos (@SamsungExynos) December 30, 2021

Will the Samsung Exynos 2200 chip deliver console-level graphics?

Whether the Samsung Exynos 2200 chipset offers console-quality graphics or not, the processor will surely be better than Samsung's last generation of flagship chips, including the Exynos 2100 chipset. For quite some time now, Samsung has been manufacturing its flagship Android smartphones with Exynos chipsets. However, the performance on the Exynos-powered models is not as good as that on the models with Snapdragon 888 processors. According to a report by The Verge, the GPU on Exynos 2200 will be based on AMD's RDNA 2 technology.

AMD's RDNA 2 architecture was launched last year and it powers high-quality graphics processors such as those found on popular gaming consoles including Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 and that on AMD's RX6000 series for desktops. That being said, the Exynos 2200 is most likely to be featured in Samsung's upcoming smartphones such as the Galaxy S22 lineup. It would be interesting to see whether the Exynos 2200 is able to beat its rival chips from companies like Qualcomm and Apple, which creates the popular Snapdragon and A-series of mobile processors. Stay tuned for more updates on the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, Galaxy S22 series and other Samsung-related news.

Image: SAMSUNG