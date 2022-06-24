Samsung To Launch Its Limited Edition Galaxy S22 Ultra 'Night Lively'; Check Specs, Price

Samsung has quietly launched a limited edition version of its latest flagship. Called the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra NIght Lively, the device will be available to purchase in the company's native market. The Vietnamese newsroom website reads (translated) "Samsung officially introduced to fans the special limited edition of Galaxy S22 ultra Collection" called "Night Lively."

Adding to it, the post says, "The collection promises to be the ideal companion on this summer's exciting night adventures, with cutting edge technology experiences, seamless and best performance for young users."

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Night Lively edition

The post also discloses the price of the limited edition Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra - VND 30,990,000, which roughly translates to about Rs.1,04,000. As a part of a bundle with other Samsung devices, the Galaxy S22 Ultra limited edition will be available for VND 42,670,000, which translates to Rs. 1,43,200. As seen on the box, the bundle contains the Night Lively Galaxy S22 Ultra, a wireless charging pad and the Galaxy Watch 4.

The special edition Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will be available to purchase between June 24 and June 30 and deliveries will go out from July 1, 2022. However, there are no details about the global launch of this limited edition model yet. Most recently, Samsung also launched a Pokeball-themed carrying case for the Samsung Galaxy Buds but that has not been launched globally as well.

In related news, Samsung is about to launch yet another budget smartphone on the market. According to MySmartPrice, the Samsung Galaxy M13 5G could feature a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display. To power the device, the company might deploy the MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset which has a maximum clock speed of 2.2GHz. Along with the chip, the device will be available in two variants - one with 4GB of RAM and the other with 6GB of RAM: both these models will have 64GB and 128GB of storage respectively.

As far as cameras are concerned, the Samsung Galaxy M13 5G will come with a dual rear-camera system: a 50MP main camera and a 2MP secondary camera. Additionally, the front panel will also feature a 5MP selfie shooter. To power through a typical day of usage, the smartphone will pack a large 5,000 mAh battery that supports 15W wired charging. From what it looks like, the Galaxy M13 5G should be priced around Rs. 15,000 to Rs. 17,000 in India. The report also mentions that the handset will support 11 5G bands.