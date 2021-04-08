Samsung Upcoming Phones: Checkout This List Of Samsung Phones Coming In 2021

Samsung has a long list of smartphones it plans to release this year. Aside from flagship models, the company is known for offering a diverse selection of mid-range and low-cost smartphones, ranging from the A to E series. Continue reading for a list of Samsung New Phones for the year 2021.

Samsung Upcoming Phones

Samsung Galaxy A32 Octa core (2 GHz, Quad Core + 2 GHz, Quad core) MediaTek Dimensity 720 4 GB RAM 6.5 inches (16.51 cm) 270 PPI, IPS LCD 48 + 8 + 5 + 2 MP Quad Primary Cameras 13 MP Front Camera 5000 mAh Battery and Type-C Port

Samsung Galaxy A42 Octa-core (2.2 GHz, Dual Core + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core) Snapdragon 750G 4 GB RAM 6.6 inches (16.76 cm) 266 PPI, Super AMOLED 48 + 8 + 5 + 5 MP Quad Primary Cameras 20 MP Front Camera 5000 mAh Battery and Type-C Port

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G Octa-core (2.2 GHz, Dual Core + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core) Snapdragon 750G 6 GB RAM 6.5 inches (16.51 cm) 405 PPI, Super AMOLED 120 Hz Refresh Rate 64 + 12 + 5 + 5 MP Quad Primary Cameras 32 MP Front Camera 4500 mAh Battery and Type-C Port

Samsung Galaxy A51s Octa core (2.4 GHz, Single Core + 2.2 GHz, Single core + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core) Snapdragon 765G 6 GB RAM 6.5 inches (16.51 cm) 405 PPI, Super AMOLED 48 + 12 + 5 + 5 MP Quad Primary Cameras 32 MP Front Camera 4500 mAh Battery and Type-C Port

Samsung Galaxy A82 5G Octa-core (2.96 GHz, Single Core + 2.42 GHz, Tri core + 1.8 GHz, Quad-core) Snapdragon 855 Plus 6 GB RAM 6.71 inches (17.04 cm) 392 PPI, Super AMOLED 64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP Triple Primary Cameras 48 MP + 10 MP Dual Front Cameras 4500 mAh Battery and Type-C Port

Samsung Galaxy M62 Octa core (2.73 GHz, Dual Core + 2.4 GHz, Dual core + 1.95 GHz, Quad core) Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 8 GB RAM 6.7 inches (17.02 cm) 393 PPI, Super AMOLED Plus 64 + 12 + 5 + 5 MP Quad Primary Cameras 32 MP Front Camera 7000 mAh Battery and Type-C Port



Image Source: Samsung