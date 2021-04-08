Last Updated:

Samsung Upcoming Phones: Checkout This List Of Samsung Phones Coming In 2021

Samsung has a long list of smartphones it plans to release this year. Read on to about some of the Samsung upcoming phones for the year 2021.

Samsung has a long list of smartphones it plans to release this year. Aside from flagship models, the company is known for offering a diverse selection of mid-range and low-cost smartphones, ranging from the A to E series. Continue reading for a list of Samsung New Phones for the year 2021.

Samsung Upcoming Phones

  • Samsung Galaxy A32
    • Octa core (2 GHz, Quad Core + 2 GHz, Quad core)
    • MediaTek Dimensity 720
    • 4 GB RAM
    • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    • 270 PPI, IPS LCD
    • 48 + 8 + 5 + 2 MP Quad Primary Cameras
    • 13 MP Front Camera
    • 5000 mAh Battery and Type-C Port
  • Samsung Galaxy A42
    • Octa-core (2.2 GHz, Dual Core + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core)
    • Snapdragon 750G
    • 4 GB RAM
    • 6.6 inches (16.76 cm)
    • 266 PPI, Super AMOLED
    • 48 + 8 + 5 + 5 MP Quad Primary Cameras
    • 20 MP Front Camera
    • 5000 mAh Battery and Type-C Port
  • Samsung Galaxy A52 5G
    • Octa-core (2.2 GHz, Dual Core + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core)
    • Snapdragon 750G
    • 6 GB RAM
    • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    • 405 PPI, Super AMOLED
    • 120 Hz Refresh Rate
    • 64 + 12 + 5 + 5 MP Quad Primary Cameras
    • 32 MP Front Camera
    • 4500 mAh Battery and Type-C Port
  • Samsung Galaxy A51s
    • Octa core (2.4 GHz, Single Core + 2.2 GHz, Single core + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core)
    • Snapdragon 765G
    • 6 GB RAM
    • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    • 405 PPI, Super AMOLED
    • 48 + 12 + 5 + 5 MP Quad Primary Cameras
    • 32 MP Front Camera
    • 4500 mAh Battery and Type-C Port
  • Samsung Galaxy A82 5G
    • Octa-core (2.96 GHz, Single Core + 2.42 GHz, Tri core + 1.8 GHz, Quad-core)
    • Snapdragon 855 Plus
    • 6 GB RAM
    • 6.71 inches (17.04 cm)
    • 392 PPI, Super AMOLED
    • 64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP Triple Primary Cameras
    • 48 MP + 10 MP Dual Front Cameras
    • 4500 mAh Battery and Type-C Port
  • Samsung Galaxy M62
    • Octa core (2.73 GHz, Dual Core + 2.4 GHz, Dual core + 1.95 GHz, Quad core)
    • Samsung Exynos 9 Octa
    • 8 GB RAM
    • 6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
    • 393 PPI, Super AMOLED Plus
    • 64 + 12 + 5 + 5 MP Quad Primary Cameras
    • 32 MP Front Camera
    • 7000 mAh Battery and Type-C Port

Image Source: Samsung

