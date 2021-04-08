Samsung Upcoming Phones: Checkout This List Of Samsung Phones Coming In 2021

Samsung has a long list of smartphones it plans to release this year. Aside from flagship models, the company is known for offering a diverse selection of mid-range and low-cost smartphones, ranging from the A to E series. Continue reading for a list of Samsung New Phones for the year 2021.
Samsung Upcoming Phones
- Samsung Galaxy A32
- Octa core (2 GHz, Quad Core + 2 GHz, Quad core)
- MediaTek Dimensity 720
- 4 GB RAM
- 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
- 270 PPI, IPS LCD
- 48 + 8 + 5 + 2 MP Quad Primary Cameras
- 13 MP Front Camera
- 5000 mAh Battery and Type-C Port
- Samsung Galaxy A42
- Octa-core (2.2 GHz, Dual Core + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core)
- Snapdragon 750G
- 4 GB RAM
- 6.6 inches (16.76 cm)
- 266 PPI, Super AMOLED
- 48 + 8 + 5 + 5 MP Quad Primary Cameras
- 20 MP Front Camera
- 5000 mAh Battery and Type-C Port
- Samsung Galaxy A52 5G
- Octa-core (2.2 GHz, Dual Core + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core)
- Snapdragon 750G
- 6 GB RAM
- 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
- 405 PPI, Super AMOLED
- 120 Hz Refresh Rate
- 64 + 12 + 5 + 5 MP Quad Primary Cameras
- 32 MP Front Camera
- 4500 mAh Battery and Type-C Port
- Samsung Galaxy A51s
- Octa core (2.4 GHz, Single Core + 2.2 GHz, Single core + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core)
- Snapdragon 765G
- 6 GB RAM
- 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
- 405 PPI, Super AMOLED
- 48 + 12 + 5 + 5 MP Quad Primary Cameras
- 32 MP Front Camera
- 4500 mAh Battery and Type-C Port
- Samsung Galaxy A82 5G
- Octa-core (2.96 GHz, Single Core + 2.42 GHz, Tri core + 1.8 GHz, Quad-core)
- Snapdragon 855 Plus
- 6 GB RAM
- 6.71 inches (17.04 cm)
- 392 PPI, Super AMOLED
- 64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP Triple Primary Cameras
- 48 MP + 10 MP Dual Front Cameras
- 4500 mAh Battery and Type-C Port
- Samsung Galaxy M62
- Octa core (2.73 GHz, Dual Core + 2.4 GHz, Dual core + 1.95 GHz, Quad core)
- Samsung Exynos 9 Octa
- 8 GB RAM
- 6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
- 393 PPI, Super AMOLED Plus
- 64 + 12 + 5 + 5 MP Quad Primary Cameras
- 32 MP Front Camera
- 7000 mAh Battery and Type-C Port
Image Source: Samsung