Samsung W20 5G Is A New And Hopefully Improved Galaxy Fold For China 

Samsung has launched its second foldable device, aka the W20 5G. As expected, Samsung’s W20 5G is a new and ‘hopefully’ improved Galaxy Fold for China. Samsung has opted for minor design changes that should hopefully entail in improved durability, while keeping much of it identical to the Galaxy Fold. The biggest hardware quirk meanwhile is 5G support.

Samsung W20 5G specs and features

Like the Galaxy Fold, the W20 5G also tags along two categories of devices - a 7.3-inch primary tablet kind and a smaller 4.6-inch phone form factor – all in one device. Samsung has tweaked the design a bit so the W20 5G gets chamfered edges. The W20 5G also gets a new white finish that seems exclusive to it at this point of time.

In terms of core hardware, the W20 5G is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855+ processor paired with 12GB RAM and 512GB internal storage (non-expandable). Like the Galaxy Fold, the W20 5G also comes with a total of six cameras (triple rear cameras consisting of one 12MP wide (77-degree field of view) sensor with f/1.5 aperture and dual pixel OIS, a 16MP ultra-wide (123-degree field of view) sensor with f/2.2 aperture and fixed focus, and a 12MP telephoto sensor with OIS, dual front cameras consisting of one 10MP sensor with f/2.2 aperture and a secondary 8MP sensor with f/1.9 aperture, and another 10MP camera on the cover).

Unlike the Galaxy Fold, the W20 5G has a slightly smaller 4,235mAh battery capacity.

Samsung’s W-series phones may have always been old-school clamshell flip phones, but they’ve always been high-end flagships – in line with the company’s Galaxy S and Galaxy Note flagship phones. While the latter still stays put, the former’s changed radically this year with the flip feature phone form factor giving way to a futuristic foldable design. Sadly, Samsung has been making these devices for the China market only – there's one W-series phone launched almost every year since its inception. The W20 5G is expected to be no different unless Samsung comes up and springs in a surprise.

The W20 5G will be available for buying in China from December. Samsung is yet to announce the pricing.

