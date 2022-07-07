Tecno Camon 19 and Camon 19 Neo to launch in India soon: Here is what we know so far

Tecno has confirmed the launch date of the upcoming Camon 19 series. The series consists of two smartphones: Tecno Camon 19 and Tecno Camon 19 Neo. This time, the company is focussing on photography as one of the key aspects of smartphones. Read more details about the Tecno Camon 19 launch date below.

Tecno Camon 19 Series launch date

As per an official communication with the company, Tecno Camon 19 series is going to launch in India on July 12, 2022. The company has also posted a teaser through its official Twitter handle, which can be seen below.

Tecno Camon 19 Series teased

On the official website, Tecno teases the Camon 19 Series, mentioning that the smartphones will be able to take amazing night portraits with the industry's first 64MP camera with an RGBW sensor. Additionally, the website also mentions that the series will feature the slimmest bezels - only 0.98mm. With these details, Tecno also flaunts that the series has got the iF Design Award 2022.

Camon 19 Neo to feature 48MP camera

As per a message sent by the company, Tecno Camon 19 series will contain two devices - Tecno Camon 19 and Tecno Camon 19 Neo. While the Camoni 19 could have a 64MP primary camera, the Amazon microsite for the Camon 19 Neo suggests that it will feature a 48MP super night rear camera. Additionally, Camon 19 Neo will also have a 32Mp spotlight selfie camera and the ability to increase its RAM up to 11GB with memory fusion technology. Further, the smartphone will feature a 6.8-inch FHD+ display.

Both smartphones might arrive in multiple colour options. However, the company has not revealed the launch date yet. Given that the microsite of Tecno Pova 3 came shortly before its launch in India, speculation could be that the smartphone will be out in the next week or so. To summarise, both the smartphones look elegant and the company claims that they will come with better camera systems. Regarding the price of the smartphone, there is no information available on the internet. How, from what it looks like, the smartphone could be priced at around Rs. 15,000.