Tecno Phantom X with 90Hz AMOLED display and Helio G95 processor launched in India

Tecno India has launched their first flagship smartphone called the Phantom X. With a curved AMOLED display, dual front-facing camera, and a 4,700 mAh battery, the smartphone aims to create a place in the mid-range segment. Keep reading to know more about its specifications, the price it will be available for, and other details about the Tecno Phantom X.

Tecno Phantom X specifications

The Tecno Phantom X comes with a 6.7-inch FHD+ curved AMOLED display. The screen supports up to 90Hz refresh rate, is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5, and has two punch holes. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G95 processor that is accompanied by the Mali-G76 GPU. The processor is combined with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM with 5GB of MemFusion RAm and 256GB of UFS 2.1 storage.

The company has made a lot of efforts in introducing an advanced camera system on the smartphone. As stated earlier, the smartphone has a dual punch-hole display to accommodate two front cameras. The primary front camera on Tecno Phantom X is a 48MP sensor and the secondary camera is an 8MP sensor. With the setup, the Phantom X provides AI Portraits mode, ultra-HD images, and a 105-degree wide selfie.

The rear panel of the smartphone houses three camera sensors, a 50MP primary lens, a 13MP secondary lens, and an 8MP tertiary lens. The primary lens is also capable of clicking 108MP images. Tecno mentions in the official press release that the smartphone features laser focus and a quad flashlight for clicking sharp and bright images. The sensors are also capable of shooting videos in up to 4K resolution. Out of the box, the smartphone runs on HiOS 8, which is based on Android 11.

Additional features of the Tecno Phantom X include a heat pipe cooling solution, a 180Hz touch sampling rate, IPX2 splash resistance, an in-display fingerprint scanner, and a three-slot SIM tray. With a 4,700mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging, the smartphone could easily last through a heavy day of usage. The Tecno Phantom X will be available to purchase from May 4, 2022. Those who get their hands on the device earlier will get a Bluetooth speaker worth Rs. 2,999 and a one-time screen replacement for free.