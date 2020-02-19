From '1/6th' To 'Yeah Right!': Michael Vaughan Compares Motera To Headingley; Gets Slammed

Former England cricketer Michael Vaughan bore the brunt of Indian cricket fans as he tried to compare the renovated Motera stadium to Headingley Stadium in Leeds, England. India is all set to house the largest cricket stadium in the world, formerly known as the Motera stadium, which will boast of a seating capacity of 1.10 lakh people. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is constantly giving updates to cricket fans by sharing the picture of the new cricket stadium. Recently, it also shared another picture of the Motera Stadium on their Instagram account which showed that the work on the stadium is almost over. According to the picture, only a few seats are missing from the seating area. Despite that, the ground and the pitch of the stadium looks beautiful. The build-up to the opening ceremony is gaining momentum and the cricketing fraternity in India are buzzing with excitement.

READ | Sourav Ganguly 'can't Wait' To See Massive Motera Stadium, Shares Eden Gardens Nostalgia

Vaughan compares Motera to Headingley

Almost as good as Headingley !!!! https://t.co/zO4qvLPUar — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) February 19, 2020

READ | Expecting 'flak,' Aussies Return To Scene Of Cricket Scandal

Fans slam Vaughan for comparison

Headingley is not even half of what Motera is capacity and facility wise.#JealousEnglishMen — Sanjay R Shukla (@imSS0210) February 19, 2020

6 times the capacity — Tarang (@jaintarang11) February 19, 2020

With 10 time the capacity my friend!! — Sukhinder Anand (@AnandSukhinder) February 19, 2020

Is there any comparison between headingley and motera 😛😛😛 jealous pic.twitter.com/TJrUT3ZMJk — Akash Ashok Satpute (@AkashAshokSatp1) February 19, 2020

READ | Yuvraj Singh Addresses Rumours Of His Acting Debut In Web Series With Brother Zoravar

Sourav Ganguly-led BCCI is planning to organise T20, IPL 2020 games

The last time India played an international game at the Motera was in 2014 when India faced Sri Lanka for an ODI match. BCCI has also been planning to organise a T20 game between the Indian team and World XI as a first match in the newly-developed stadium. It is rumoured that the finals of the IPL 2020 are going to happen at the new Motera Stadium. However, the news is yet to be confirmed by Sourav Ganguly or other BCCI officials. The work at Motera Stadium was slated to be completed by January 2020, but due to some extra work, it is taking more time. It is set to be inaugurated by US President Donald Trump on February 24, 2020.

READ | Cheteshwar Pujara To Represent Country Cricket Side Gloucestershire Cricket, 'Can't Wait'