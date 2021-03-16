Unlimited Google Photos Storage In High Quality For Pixel 2 To Pixel 5; Not For Pixel 5a

Google Pixel phones are amongst the best options for smartphone users if they are looking for Android smartphones. Pixel device is directly supported by Google and is always up to date with the latest software. Google even uses Pixel devices to beta test their new software and android version. Any new version of Android first lands on Pixel and then other phones. Now, according to a source at Google, the company is going to give Pixel users from Google Pixel 5 and older devices unlimited Google Photos storage at a high quality. Read on to know more about this new Google update.

Older Pixel Devices to Get Unlimited HQ Google Photos Storage

In a piece of good news for Pixel users, a Google employee has tweeted that high-quality uploads from Pixel 2-5 will continue to be free and even in the future Pixel of devices Pixel 2-5 users will get unlimited storage on their Google Drive cloud service. However, it must be noted that the upcoming Google Pixel 5a and Pixel 6 and any other future Pixel devices won't be getting this feature, it's exclusive for the older Pixel devices. So even if you aren't a Pixel user, it might be worthwhile for Android users to get their hands on an older Pixel device just to get their hands on Google's unlimited high-quality photo storage. This news will undoubtedly boost sales of Pixel 5 and 4a but it might negatively affect sales of future Pixel devices.

Back in November 2020, Google had announced that will not be supporting unlimited storage of photos for Android devices anymore. Before that Android users could upload an unlimited number of high-quality photos for backup onto their Google Drive. Google gives out a limited 15 GB of space on Google Drive where users can store their important documents, photos and videos. However, earlier Photos was not a part of this limited 15 GB of space.

However, Google has announced that after June 2021, any and all new photos added to Google Drive will be counted towards its 15 GB space. The good news is, any photos you have previously saved on Google Drive will not be counted in the limited data cap. Plus, if you want to save important photos for the future, you should save them to the Google Drive cloud before June 2021.