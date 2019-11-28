Vivo U20 Next Sale Details Surface, Check Out Now

The Vivo U20 mid-ranger would again be available for purchase. This would be an online sale. It takes place on 2 December.

Vivo U20 next sale details

At this juncture, the 2 December online sale – might not be a flash sale. There could be sufficient units decked up to be offered for purchase. This sale would be held on e-tailer Amazon.

Price of the Vivo U20, during this sale, would be Rs 10990. Here, both the 4GB – 64GB as well as 6GB – 64GB variants would be up for purchase on Amazon during the 2 December online sale. The former edition is priced at Rs 10990. The latter edition has a price tag of Rs 11990. Prospective buyers could sign-up to get notified about the 2 December flash sale. This could concern the availability of smartphones. Now, the Vivo U20 has turned out to be popular smartphone – based on the hype around the launch of the smartphone. Key technical specifications of the Vivo U20 include the likes of:

6.53-inch display

Android 9.0 (Pie) operating system

Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC

16 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP triple rear cameras

16 MP front camera

4GB, 6GB RAM editions

64 GB internal storage

MicroSD card slot for expanding internal storage up to 256 GB

LTE, HSPA, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, microUSB 2.0 connectivity

5000 mAh battery.

In related news, the Redmi Note 8 – a potential competitor to the Vivo U20 would also be offered for purchase very soon. This would be on 29 November in a special flash sale. Price of the handset during its smartphone is Rs 9999. Check out key technical aspects offered by the handset.

6.3-inch display

Android 9.0 (Pie) operating system

Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC

48MP + 8MP + 2MP quad rear cameras

13MP front camera

3 GB, 4 GB RAM editions

32 GB, 64 GB, 128 GB internal storage editions based on RAM

LTE, HSPA, Bluetooth 5.0, microUSB 2.0 connectivity

4000 mAh battery.

