Vivo U20 Next Sale Details Surface, Check Out Now

The Vivo U20 mid-ranger would again be available for purchase. This would be an online sale. It takes place on 2 December.
At this juncture, the 2 December online sale – might not be a flash sale. There could be sufficient units decked up to be offered for purchase. This sale would be held on e-tailer Amazon.
Price of the Vivo U20, during this sale, would be Rs 10990. Here, both the 4GB – 64GB as well as 6GB – 64GB variants would be up for purchase on Amazon during the 2 December online sale. The former edition is priced at Rs 10990. The latter edition has a price tag of Rs 11990. Prospective buyers could sign-up to get notified about the 2 December flash sale. This could concern the availability of smartphones. Now, the Vivo U20 has turned out to be popular smartphone – based on the hype around the launch of the smartphone. Key technical specifications of the Vivo U20 include the likes of:
In related news, the Redmi Note 8 – a potential competitor to the Vivo U20 would also be offered for purchase very soon. This would be on 29 November in a special flash sale. Price of the handset during its smartphone is Rs 9999. Check out key technical aspects offered by the handset.
