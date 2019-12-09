Vivo V17 Launched In India With Punch-hole Display, 48MP Quad Rear Cameras for Rs 22,990

Vivo launched its new V-series phone, aka Vivo V17, in India on Monday at a price of Rs 22,990. The Vivo V17 a stripped-down take on Vivo’s dual pop-up camera Vivo V17 Pro phone. The phone is sold as the Vivo S1 Pro in some markets.

That said, the Vivo V17 coming to India is slightly different. It has a new design and a larger display with a punch-hole cutout. The Vivo V17, sold in other markets like Russia, has a waterdrop-style notch – and a smaller screen. Core hardware also gets a slight refresh in the Vivo V17 that’s coming to India.

Vivo V17 specs, features

Speaking of core specs, the Vivo V17 India version comes with a 6.44-inch 1080p+ or full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with a punch-hole cutout – that houses a 32MP selfie camera. There’s an in-display fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication onboard the Vivo V17. Under the hood phone, the phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor paired with up to 8GB RAM and up to 128GB storage which is expandable. The dual SIM phone runs Android Pie-based Funtouch OS 9.2. The phone further packs a sizeable 4,500mAh battery and supports 18W fast charging.

On to the cameras, the Vivo V17 India version comes with four rear cameras – a 48MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera, a 2MP macro and another 2MP sensor for portrait photography. Also, these cameras are arranged in a revamped L-shape on the back.

For some perspective, the Vivo V17 sold elsewhere comes with a smaller 6.38-inch display with a waterdrop-style notch. Under the hood, the phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor.

Vivo V17 versus Vivo V17 Pro

The dual pop-up camera toting Vivo V17 Pro – that's already available in India – meanwhile comes with a 6.44-inch 1080p+ Super AMOLED display and in-display fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor paired with up to 8GB RAM and up to 128GB storage. The dual SIM phone runs Android Pie-based Funtouch OS 9.1. The V17 Pro further packs a 4,100mAh battery and supports 18W fast charging.

On to the cameras, the Vivo V17 Pro comes with four rear cameras – a 48MP main camera (Sony IMX582) with f/1.8 aperture, a 13MP telephoto camera for 2x optical zoom and 10x hybrid zoom, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera with 120-degree field of view, and another 2MP sensor for portrait photography. On the front, the V17 Pro comes with dual cameras - a 32MP main camera and an 8MP super-wide-angle camera.

Vivo V17 India price, availability

Vivo has launched the Vivo V17 in India at a price of Rs 22,990. This is for the variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The Vivo V17 will be available for buying in India from across all major online and offline sales channels from December 17.

