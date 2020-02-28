Vivo V19 Design Teased Ahead Of Launch; To Sport Quad-rear Cameras & Punch-hole Selfie-cam

The official Indonesian handle of Vivo has mentioned some of the essential specifications and features of their upcoming smartphone the Vivo V19 before its rumoured launch in India on March 3, 2020. The phone will be launching in the Indonesian market on March 10, 2020, and Vivo’s Indonesian Twitter account has been posting several teasers of the smartphone online, as compared to the Indian handle which is reticent about the upcoming device. Here is a look at all the anticipated specifications and features of the Vivo V19.

Vivo V19 to sport rear quad camera setup, punch-hole display at the front

The tweets posted by Vivo Indonesia’s Twitter handle give away major cues about the cameras and colour options. Going by the tweets, the Vivo V19 camera setup features a Quad-camera structure at the rear end, and the front camera on the Vivo V19 sits inside a punch-hole cutout. The Vivo V19 cameras include a 48-megapixel primary camera at the back, while it sports a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

According to reports by leading technology portals, the Vivo V19 cameras are also equipped with features like the Super Night Selfie Mode, HDR+, and others.

Terbaru dari seri V! #vivoV19 dilengkapi dengan 32MP Super Night Selfie yang siap jadikan ceritamu di malam hari lebih sempurna. Nantikan kejutan lain dari vivo V19 pada tanggal 10 Maret 2020! pic.twitter.com/8O63fYvyCm — vivo Indonesia (@vivo_indonesia) February 28, 2020

In the post made by the Vivo Indonesia Twitter handle, two of the Vivo V19 colours can be confirmed. The phone can be seen sporting a White and a Blue variant with gradient finish at the back. The screen of the Vivo V19 is an edge-to-edge screen with an in-display fingerprint sensor. Apart from the two Vivo V19 colours that have been made official via the Twitter post of Vivo Indonesia, there is a possibility that the Vivo V19 launches in more colour variants.

Apart from the cameras and the colour options, no other Vivo V19 specifications were talked about explicitly. However, the tech experts are hinting about the possibility of a Vivo V19 Pro, which will be the higher-end variant of the Vivo V19 series. The most significant difference that has been indicated between the Vivo V19 Pro and the Vivo V19 specifications is the possibility of the Vivo V19 Pro to feature dual selfie cameras in the punch-hole cutout.

