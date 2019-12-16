Vivo X30 Pro, X30 launched With Samsung Exynos 980, 5G And 33W Fast Charging 

Oppo was perhaps one of the first companies to toy with the idea of a periscope telephoto camera, bringing insane ‘hybrid’ zooming capabilities to a smartphone form factor through the Oppo Reno 10x Zoom. And now sister brand Vivo is also joining the bandwagon with the Vivo X30 Pro. While there’s a lot to be excited about here, one of the phone’s biggest highlights is clearly its ‘Super Telephoto’ periscope camera.

Vivo X30 Pro, Vivo X30 specs

The Vivo X30 Pro has four cameras in all on the rear. There are two high-resolution 64MP and 32MP cameras, an 8MP ultrawide-angle camera with 112-degree field-of-view, and a 13MP periscope-style camera that Vivo is calling Super Telephoto periscope camera. That last camera, which sits independent of the other three, can shoot up to 60x zoom photos. On the front, the Vivo X30 Pro has a 32MP camera.

The other key highlight of the Vivo X30 Pro is support for 5G connectivity. The Vivo X30 Pro is powered by Samsung’s 8nm Exynos 980 processor with integrated 5G modem. This is paired with up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. Software inside the phone is Vivo’s new Funtouch OS 10 which, for some reason, is still based on Android 9 Pie as per the phone’s listing page.

Elsewhere, the Vivo X30 Pro has a 6.44-inch 1080p+ Super AMOLED display with punch-hole cutout and in-display fingerprint scanner. The phone is further backed by a 4,350mAh battery with 33W fast charging support through USB Type-C.

Vivo also has a vanilla Vivo X30 that it is launching alongside. It has a lot in common with the more premiere Vivo X30 Pro which is nice considering that it’s more affordable. The Vivo X30 packs the same Exynos 980 and supports 5G connectivity – just like the Vivo X30 Pro. It has the same 6.44-inch punch-hole Super AMOLED display with 1080p+ resolution and in-display fingerprint scanner. It has the same 4,350mAh battery with 33W fast charging as well. Software inside is again Funtouch OS 10 and the selfie camera has the same 32MP resolution.

The only difference is that the vanilla Vivo X30 misses out on the Vivo X30 Pro’s periscope camera.

Vivo X30 Pro, Vivo X30 price

Vivo X3 Pro 5G

8GB/128GB: CNY 3998 (roughly Rs 40,700)

8GB/256GB CNY 4298 (roughly Rs 43,700)

Vivo X3 5G

8GB/128GB: CNY 3298 (roughly Rs 33,600)

