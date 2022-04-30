Vodafone Idea Adds Five Affordable Prepaid Plans For Customers; Details Inside

Vodafone idea has released a total of five new recharging plans for its userbase. According to a report by TelecomTalk, Vodafone Idea has released five new prepaid plans for customers. The plans provide users with affordable options for using telecommunication services. These plans are priced at Rs. 29, Rs. 39, Rs. 98, Rs. 195 and Rs. 319 respectively. While some of these plans provide only data services, others include calling and SMS services as well. Moreover, not all the plans are available in all circles.

Vodafone Idea's new prepaid plans

To begin with, Vodafone Idea has introduced a new Rs. 29 plan. Essentially, it is a 4G data voucher that provides 2GB of data for two days. It is important to mention that the plan does not offer any other benefits. The second plan costs Rs. 39 and provides 3GB of data for seven days. Users should note that both the Rs. 29 and Rs. 39 plans are only available for users in the Gujarat circle as of yet. They will be rolled out across more regions in the future.

In Maharastra and Goa, the new Rs. 98 plan offers unlimited voice calling, and 200MB of 4G data for 15 days. However, in Gujarat, the Rs. 98 plan offers 9GB of 4G data, valid for 21 days. The next plan is a full-fledged prepaid plan with calls, data and other included services. For Rs. 195, users will get 300 SMS, unlimited calling, 2GB of 4G data and services like Vi Movies and TV Basic. The plan is valid for a calendar month, i.e. 31 days.

Last but not the least, Vodafone Idea has released a new Rs. 319 prepaid plan. The plan offers users 100 SMS per day, 2GB of high-speed data per day, unlimited calling and benefits such as Binge All Night and data rollover. In related news, Vodafone Idea launched two new prepaid plans with calendar month validity earlier this month.

Vodafone Idea calendar month prepaid plans

Rs. 327 per month: The plan offers 30 days of validity. The benefits of the plan include 25GB of high-speed data, 100 SMS per day and unlimited voice calls. Apart from this, the plan offers a complimentary subscription to Vi Movies and TV service. While the plan is good for moderate data users, those who need more than a GB of data every day should consider another recharge plan.

Rs. 337 per month: The plan offers 31 days of validity. Other benefits of the plan include 28GB of high-speed data, 100 SMS per day and unlimited voice calls. Like the plan mentioned above, this one also offers a complimentary subscription to Vi Movies and TV service. However, when converting, this data plan also offers less than one GB of data per day,