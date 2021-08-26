Vodafone Idea Loses Over 4 Million Subscribers, Jio And Airtel Dominate Market Share: TRAI

According to recent data released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), Vodafone Idea has lost over 40 lakh subscribers in June 2021. On the other hand, rival Indian telecom companies such as Airtel and Jio have gained about 38 lakh and 54 lakh subscribers in the same period. That being said, Vodafone Idea is trying to retain its subscribers by launching new offers, however, the company seems to be losing to competition.

Vodafone Idea loses 42 lakh subscribers in one month, total wireless subscribes increases by 40 lakh

At the end of May 2021, the total wireless subscribers in India were 1,176.84 million. At the end of June 2021, the subscribers increased to 1,180.83 million, recording a monthly growth of 0.34%. Out of the total wireless subscribers, Reliance Jio holds 36.98% of the market share, which is the highest. Bharti Airtel holds 29.82% and Vodafone Idea VI market share stands at 23.15% of the Indian wireless subscribers. According to the report released by Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), "Wireless subscription in urban areas increased from 641.48 million at the end of May-21 to 646.29 million at the end of June-21 however, wireless subscription in rural areas decreased from 535.36 million to 534.54 million during the same period."

BSNL and MTNL dominate wireline subscriptions in India

However, when it comes to wireline subscribers, BSNL and MTNL hold 47.60% of the total market, Airtel and Jio, the top players in the wireless subscribers market hold a mere 22.2% and 17.92% respectively. The wired broadband market is dominated by BSNL with over 60 lakh subscribers. BSNL is followed by Airtel with 33 lakh subscribers and Jio with over 32 lakh subscribers. Other companies operating in the market are Atria Convergence Technologies which has more than `19 lakh subscribers and Hathway Cable and Datacom with over 10 lakh subscribers.

Vodafone Idea stock price has seen a steep fall

Vodafone Idea share price is also falling consistently over the past few months. While the VI share price was Rs. 10.60 on June 25, 2021, the price fell to Rs. 8.30 on July 26, 2021. As of 12:30 p.m. on August 26, 2021, the VI share price is Rs. 6.10, which has shown a 3.17% fall in 24 hours. However, the stock price is above the one-year low Vodafone Idea have seen at Rs. 4.55.The VI market cap stands at Rs. 17,672 crores.