Vodafone Idea To Hike Prices Starting December 3, New Prepaid Plans Details Here

Vodafone Idea on Sunday announced changes to its prepaid plans, as expected. New plans will be available to purchase across the country starting December 3. Previously, Vodafone Idea had announced that starting December, the company would hike tariffs in order to survive financial stress following the recent Supreme AGR's ruling. Other telecom service providers such as Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio have also decided to hike tariffs.

In its statement, Vodafone Idea has also promised to offer 4G services to one billion users by March 2020. Following is the list of updated prepaid tariff plans and details from Vodafone Idea Limited:

Vodafone Idea 28-day validity plans

Rs 149

This plan offers 2GB daily data throughout the entire validity. Other than data, you get 300 free SMS. Since this plan offers only 2GB data, you end up paying Rs 74.5 per 1GB.

Rs 249

This plan offers 1.5GB data per day for 28 days. As a result, you end up availing 42GB of data with the cost per GB of Rs 5.92.

Rs 299

Similarly, Rs 299 plan provides prepaid customers with 2GB data per day. So, at the end of the plan's validity, you would have received a total of 56GB of data, with the cost per 1 GB of Rs 5.33.

Rs 399

Rs 399 plan is all about offering 3GB data per day for 28 days. Hence, it offers a total of 84GB of data throughout the validity. This plan costs users Rs 4.75 per 1GB.

Except for Rs 149 plan, all other 28-day validity plans (Rs 249, Rs 299, Rs 399) offers 100 SMS per day. All the updated Vodafone Idea plans have FUP limit of 1,000 minutes on off-net calls (Vodafone to other networks).

Vodafone Idea 84-day validity plans

Vodafone Idea 84-day validity plans have FUP limit of 3,000 for off-net calls, unlike 28-day validity plans from Vodafone Idea. Following are the updated plan details.

Rs 379

This plan should be suitable for those looking for longer validity and voice calls. Rs 379 plan offers only 6GB data throughout the entire validity of 84 days. Hence, this plan costs Rs 63.16 per 1GB. It also offers 100 free SMS.

Rs 599

Rs 599 plan offers 1.5GB daily data, at the cost per 1GB of Rs 4.75. This plan offers a total data benefits of 126GB.

Rs 699

Last but not least, Rs 699 plan offers 2GB data per day. Since you end up with a total of 168GB data, cost per 1GB of data would be Rs 4.16. As far as value for money proposition is concerned, Rs 699 plan would be a better choice!

Rs 599 and Rs 699 plans offer free 100 SMS per day for 84 days.

Vodafone Idea annual (365-day validity) plans

Vodafone Idea annual (365-day validity) plans have a FUP limit of 12,000 minutes for off-net calls made from Vodafone to other networks.

Rs 1,499

Rs 1,499 plan offers only 24GB data for 365 days, with the cost per 1GB data of Rs 62.45. This plan provides users with 3,600 SMS.

Rs 2,399

Rs 2,399 plan provides users with 1.5GB data per day. Hence, you would end up with a total of 547.5GB data, with the cost per 1GB of Rs 4.38. This plan also offers free 100 SMS per day.