Vodafone New Bizarre Rs 16 Plan With 1 Day Validity Comes To Fore

There is a new Vodafone Rs 16 plan. This plan is valid for 1 day. It offers no talktime but data, in a bizarre manner.

Now, the Vodafone Rs 16 plan is currently reflecting within the online Recharge portal of Vodafone. Data-wise, it offers 1GB 4G/3G data and there is no talktime offered. Validity of this scheme e is 24 hours. This plan is yet another ‘bizarre’ recharge plan offered by the telco.

The Rs 16 plan

Takers for this plan is unknown for now. This is a data-only scheme. This could be useful for the international community (mostly) students preferring to stay in India for short duration and then leave. This community does not usually prefer spending much on cellphone recharges. The one day validity also looks strange considering the fact that it offers just 1GB data.

For now, Vodafone-Idea is slated to increase tariffs from 1 December. This means that it is now only a matter of time – with a few hours left for the new tariffs to set in. Exact increase in tariff is yet to surface, but it could be competitive considering the fact that even rival telcos such as Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio would be raising fares.

Even BSNL is rumoured to be hiking fares. Also, Vodafone recently fell prey to intense rumours hinting at the telco’s exit from the country due to mounting financial pressure. These turned out to be just that – rumours, as the telco clarified more recently that subscribers need not be afraid of anything for now. Hence, the Indian telecom sector currently has become a hot subject of discussion. There have also been intense debates over the IUC as well.

