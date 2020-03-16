Vodafone Idea Plans: Know About Vodafone Idea's New Rs 218 And Rs 248 Prepaid Plans

Vodafone India and Idea has recently introduced two new prepaid plans of Rs 218 and Rs 248 for its users. These prepaid plans are available only in a few selective circles. The packs are valid for 28 days and offer 'truly' unlimited calls to the subscribers. The telecom company has also revised its old prepaid plans.

Vodafone Idea comes with new prepaid plans

The new Vodafone prepaid plans of Rs 218 and Rs 248 have been made active in Delhi and Haryana circles only. The users can avail this plan using the company's official website or via the My Vodafone app.

The new Vodafone India prepaid plan of Rs 218 comes with truly unlimited calls (local and national), 6GB of total data, 100 local and national SMS messages, for a validity of 28 days. The plan also provides its users with a complimentary subscription to Vodafone Play (priced at Rs 499) and Zee5 (Rs 999).

The new Vodafone Rs. 248 prepaid plan, on the other hand, offers unlimited calls (local + national to any network), 8GB of total data, and 100 local and national SMS messages, for a validity of 28 days. This plan also offers complimentary Zee5 and Vodafone Play subscriptions.

The same plans are also available on Idea's official website for its subscribers in Delhi and Haryana circles. However, the Zee5 and Vodafone Play complimentary offers are not available for Idea customers.

Apart from this, Vodafone Idea has revised its old prepaid plans of Rs 249, Rs 399, and Rs 599. These packs will offer double data to the users with an additional 1.5GB high-speed data. This means that the plans will provide 3GB data per day. The Rs 249, Rs 399, and Rs 599 plans with 3GB data per day are valid for 28 days, 56 days and 84 days respectively.

