Vodafone-Idea Trashes Recent Rumours Via Tweet, Says "Don't Believe In Fake News”

Mobile

Amidst rumours of an exit from India, Vodafone India is now asking its users not to fall prey to fake news, and added that it is committed to India.

Vodafone

Amidst rumours of an exit from India, Vodafone India is now asking its users not to fall prey to fake news, and the telco also added that it is committed to India with an aim to offer 4G network to at least “100 crore” Indians by March 2020. This comes at a time when a cross-section of users, of the telco’s services, have expressed concerns. Here, it is worth checking out that this cross-section (of users) mostly comprises of long-time users of Vodafone.  

Vodafone's big update concerning India commitment

Now, with its exit rumours being the focal point, Vodafone-Idea took to Twitter to warn users to stay away from “fake news” regarding the telco’s India scheme of things. Check out Vodafone’s intimation regarding its future in India. Also, check out certain netizen (Twitterati) reactions to Vodafone’s latest update.  

 

 

 

 

 

At this juncture, Vodafone-Idea has announced an increase in tariffs, from December this year, but the nature of increase is yet to surface. Even Airtel and Reliance Jio have also confirmed a tariff rise. Hence, Vodafone's statement above gains importance. 

