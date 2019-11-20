Vodafone-Idea Trashes Recent Rumours Via Tweet, Says "Don't Believe In Fake News”

Amidst rumours of an exit from India, Vodafone India is now asking its users not to fall prey to fake news, and the telco also added that it is committed to India with an aim to offer 4G network to at least “100 crore” Indians by March 2020. This comes at a time when a cross-section of users, of the telco’s services, have expressed concerns. Here, it is worth checking out that this cross-section (of users) mostly comprises of long-time users of Vodafone.

Vodafone's big update concerning India commitment

Now, with its exit rumours being the focal point, Vodafone-Idea took to Twitter to warn users to stay away from “fake news” regarding the telco’s India scheme of things. Check out Vodafone’s intimation regarding its future in India. Also, check out certain netizen (Twitterati) reactions to Vodafone’s latest update.

There's no hiding, the telecom sector is going through a critical phase. At this juncture, I urge the subscribers not to port out to the other networks after increase in tariffs. Don't rush!! because duopoly (even possibly monopoly) is not going to help us in any way. — RUDRA MISHRA (@rudra_mishra) November 20, 2019

I will still criticize you but will always stand along with you like a Buddy. that's what we have pursued our relationship in so many years. Thanks for the love & support you always showered on us & looking forward to this more years has to come that's a Buddy promise.😉 — Mithun Naskar (@iamjust_mithun) November 19, 2019

At this juncture, Vodafone-Idea has announced an increase in tariffs, from December this year, but the nature of increase is yet to surface. Even Airtel and Reliance Jio have also confirmed a tariff rise. Hence, Vodafone's statement above gains importance.

Also Read: Amid Telecom Woes, Vodafone Idea & Airtel's Rally Enters 4th Consecutive Day

Also Read: Vodafone Idea, Airtel Lose Over 49 Lakh Users While Jio, BSNL Gain New Subscribers: TRAI

Also Read: “Switch To BSNL” Comes To Fore, After Reliance Jio Announces Tariff Hike​​​​​​​

Also Read: Over 77,000 Employees Have Opted For BSNL VRS: Official​​​​​​​