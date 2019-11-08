Vodafone RedX Postpaid Now Up, For Rs 999, Offers International Calls

Vodafone RedX postpaid initiative is now live. USP of this scheme is that it offers cheap international calls as well. The RedX can now be pre-booked by Vodafone postpaid customers. The data speeds, offered by this scheme, are also said to be comparatively high.

The Vodafone RedX

Now, Vodafone RedX offers unlimited data and calls. There would be no IUC here as well. Then, there are content streaming services viz Amazon Prime and Netflix. With respect to voice calls, the international roaming pack comes inbuilt. The international standard voice tariffs start from 50 paise per minute. This is totally valid in case users prefer to make conventional cellular tower-driven voice calls, rather than use apps such as Google Duo, WhatsApp, Skype, Zoom, and more.

Along with Amazon Prime and Netflix, there are also Zee5 and Vodafone Play subscriptions. For frequent international travellers, the RedX membership also offers free Airport lounge access. However, the biggest USP of the RedX is its offering of unlimited data and calls in India. On paper, the scheme looks like it is custom-made for corporates. Nonetheless, even the general everyday users could subscribe to this plan in case this is viewed as a good fit.

In related Vodafone news, the telco will not exit the Indian telecom sector as reported by rumour mills over last week. It has now retained the popular Rs 50 recharge plan for prepaid users that offers only Rs 37.37 worth talktime to users. Remember that prior to the unlimited calls era, this recharge plan was quite popular amongst the general everyday users. Now, the retaining of this plan could potentially boost Vodafone’s nostalgic user database. Then, for the uninitiated, Vodafone will not levy, for now, IUC of 6 paise per minute on customers. Jio has been levying the same, while also offering All-In-One recharge packs that offer free IUC minutes.

Also Read: Vodafone Idea plans: Know about Vodafone Idea's new Rs 218 and Rs 248 prepaid plans

Also read: Vodafone Idea pays Rs 3,354 cr to govt in AGR dues, claims principal amount fully paid now

Also Read: Amid crisis, Vodafone CEO tells govt company wants to make a new, good beginning in India​​​​​​​