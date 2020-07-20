Vodafone Unlimited Plans For 28 Days: Which One Would You Prefer?

Vodafone is amongst the best telecom services in India and provides its users with high-speed internet and unlimited calling facilities. Vodafone has gained a lot of user base by providing unstoppable services to its users. The Vodafone unlimited plans are very alluring as they intrigue users with a good network in reasonable charges. Many people search for Vodafone recharge plans unlimited and the best Vodafone recharge offers for a month. If you have been looking for details about Vodafone unlimited plans for 28 days, do not worry, here is a list of some the best Vodafone plans with impressive offers.

All Vodafone recharge plans unlimited for 28 days

Vodafone 149 plan with unlimited calling

Vodafone recharge offer of ₹149 plan provides the users with truly unlimited local, STD and roaming calls to any service provider. The plan also provides free 2 GB data and 300 SMS, and the validity of the plan is for 28 days. In this minimal recharge of ₹149, users get the benefit of Vodafone unlimited calling with super-fast internet.

Vodafone 219 plan with unlimited calling and 1 GB/day

Vodafone recharge offer of ₹219 plan provides the users with 1 GB data per day and it also comes with truly unlimited local, STD and Roaming calls to any service provider. The plan also gives free 100 SMS per day. The validity of the plan is for 28 days.

What is the Vodafone recharge offer of ₹249 plan?

Vodafone recharge offer of ₹249 plan provides the users with 1.5 GB data per day. The plan also provides truly unlimited local, STD and roaming calls to any service provider, and free 100 SMS per day. The validity of the plan is for 28 days. It is amongst the best plans for prepaid users who subscribe for monthly Vodafone recharge offers.

Vodafone unlimited pack of 299

Vodafone prepaid plan of ₹299 offers its users with additional internet data. A subscriber of Vodafone ₹299 plan is benefitted with extra 2 GB internet data per day which means a user gets to use 4 GB (2 GB + 2 GB extra) data every day. Along with such an alluring data pack, you also get to enjoy unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day.

Vodafone unlimited pack of 398

Vodafone recharge offer of ₹398 plan provides the users with 3 GB data per day and it also comes with truly unlimited local, STD and Roaming calls to any service provider. The plan also gives free 100 SMS per day. The validity of the plan is for 28 days.