How To Increase Net Speed In Vodafone? Learn In Easy Steps Here!

A person can easily increase the speed of their Vodafone internet. If you are upset with your Vodafone 4G speed, all you have to do is change the Vodafone APN settings easily and effectively. However, there are a few reasons why the net speed might get slow. One of the most common reasons could be that you have exhausted your data pack or you must be on roaming. The other reason could be that the Sim card company is facing data traffic or the servers are down. To overcome some issues, here are ways mentioned on how to increase net speed in Vodafone on any smartphone device-

How to increase net speed in Vodafone by changing the APN settings on your android phone

Open mobile Settings app

Click on 'Network & Internet' and find 'Mobile network' menu.

Now go to 'APN' (Access Point Names) menu

Click on create new APN.

Below is the Airtel network APN setting.

Name: Vodafone 2

APN: portalnmms

Proxy: 10.10.1.100

Port: 9401

Username: Blank

Password: Blank

Server: blank

MMSC: http://mms1.live.vodafone.com/mms/

MMS Proxy: 10.10.1.100

MMS Port: 9401

MCC: Blank

MNC: Blank

APN type: default or mms

APN Protocol: IPV4/IPV6

APN roaming protocol: IPV4

APN: Enable

Also Read | Vodafone offers free 2GB data per day to its users | Know how to check eligibility

Increase Vodafone net speed on your Windows smartphone

Go to settings & click on "mobile+GSM" option. Set Data roaming option to Don't Roam. Set connection speed to 4G Go back and go to the "Access point" option. Now click on Add icon. Connection Name: Vodafone 2 Set APN to - portalnmms Finally, Press OK to make this setting active.

Also Read | Fact check: Did ex-Vodafone boss reveal the connection between 5G towers & Coronavirus?

How to increase net speed in Vodafone by changing the APN settings on your iPhone?

Connect your iPhone to some WiFi connection. Open browser app and go to www.unlockit.co.nz When the site opens, scroll down to 'Create APN' option. Choose "Vodafone" from the drop-down list. Finally, click on ‘Create APN’ option. (On the new page, you will be asked to install the profile.) Click on Install option to install Vodafone APN settings.

Also Read | Work from Home plans compared: Jio vs Airtel vs BSNL vs Vodafone Idea

Also Read | Coronavirus in India: Airtel, Jio, Vodafone & BSNL to give Extra Talktime; Know details