How To Create Facebook Avatar? Step-by-step Procedure And Explanation Inside

The lockdown that has been imposed in the world to curb the COVID 19 pandemic has changed the ways of life. People are trying to finding ways of keeping themselves entertained and motivated to cope up with the lockdown. They are coming up with indoor activities and hobbies to pass their time.

Time and again, social media apps come up with fun and interesting things to keep their users engaged with the app. Amidst the lockdown, as more and more people are spending their time on social media to keep in touch with their family and friends. Recently, Facebook launched a new feature where the users can create their lookalikes, called Facebook Avatar.

Fidji Simo, who is the head of the Facebook App at Facebook announced the launching of Avatar on Facebook in the US. Facebook’s new Avatar feature lets you a mini version of yourself to use in stories, comments and on Facebook Messenger. The Avatars are a very popular feature on other social media apps as well, and reportedly, people love to use avatars to communicate with their friends and family. Read on to know how to get a mini version a.k.a. Avatar of yourself on Facebook app.

How to create Facebook Avatar of yourself

Open Facebook App.

Click on the ‘type comment’ section.

Tap on face icon.

Click on ‘create a sticker of yourself’

You will see a screen of ‘loading your avatar’

Next choose from a variety of features that are displayed.

You can choose from a variety of hairstyles, face shapes, eye colours, etc.

You can even choose clothes, and different styles of accessories to style your avatar.

You can select the created avatar or change it as and when you like in the same way.

You can use these avatars to communicate with your friends and family now and express yourself better on digital and virtual communication platforms. Moreover, they are fun to use and look at.

Check out the video below to see how to get the avatar.

Image Credits: Fidji Simo Facebook