When Is 5G Going To Be Launched In India? Know All Details Here

5G is the latest technology when it comes to telecom and internet service providers. Many countries around the world like the US, Canada have already successfully implemented this technology at various scales. While the service is only available in major metropolitan cities and highly developed areas at the moment, the places where the service is available are getting access to high-speed internet thanks to the Gbps internet capacity of the 5G technology. Read on to know the 5G launch date in India.

5G Launch Date in India

As for 5G in India, Airtel already has 5G ready technology. Jio has also announced that they will be ready to deploy 5G technology in the second half of 2021. However, due to the increasingly high costs of building the infrastructure, it would take anywhere from 2-5 years for 5G to be successfully launched all across the country. However, as per an article by the Business Today website, the government is planning a countrywide first launch of 5G in 2022 after the auction of 5G bands later in the year.

What is 5G Network?

Basically, 5G is the 5th generation of mobile data networks. 5G is the new globally accepted standard of telecom internet. The first generations that were launched were 1G, 2G, 3G, 4G which is still in use and now 5G which has been introduced in certain parts of the world. As per Qualcomm's blog, ' 5G enables a new kind of network that is designed to connect virtually everyone and everything together including machines, objects, and devices.'

5G wireless technology is built to deliver multi- Gbps speeds, ultra-low latency for zero lag, more reliable network strength and a huge network capacity. 5G is intended to provide a uniform user experience of data speeds to consumers using different networks. 5G has the capability to revolutionise the day regular folks look at mobile data and data speeds. 5G can enable even the most remote villages to get internet speeds that rival those of the best corporate Wi-Fi networks.

How much Faster is 5G than 4G?

At peak speeds, 5G can be up to 100 times faster than 4G, at least in controlled environment trials. 5G has a maximum speed capacity of 10Gbps which is 100 times faster than the highest maximum speed of 4G, which is capped at 100 Mbps. For eg. If downloading an especially heavy file takes ten minutes on 4G, it would take 5G a matter of few seconds to download the same fils, given the 5G is working at its intended speeds. Full HD streaming and attending video meetings with no lag or blur due to high speeds can be made possible with 5G.

Image Source: Shutterstock