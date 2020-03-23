Work From Home Plans Compared: Jio Vs Airtel Vs BSNL Vs Vodafone Idea

Many telecom companies are trying their best to provide their subscribers with great plans to support the people practising social distancing. The effective work from home plans of Jio, Airtel, Vodafone Idea and BSNL will help you work at home with fast internet and more data. Here is a list of the Work from Home plans of these Indian Telecom supergiants.

Jio Work from Home plans

Reliance Jio recharge for Work from Home comes at Rs 251 with 2GB of 4G data per data for 51 days. A SIM Card user of this telecom company can find the pack under the ‘Work from Home’ tab on the Reliance MyJio app. The pack does not provide unlimited calling or voice calls or free SMS.

The telecom supergiant is also offering a Rs 101 4G data plan with 12GB high-speed data and 1000 minutes of Jio to non-Jio voice calls. Reliance Jio subscribers can make a recharge of either Rs 11 with 800MB plus 75 minutes Jio to non-Jio voice calls, Rs 21 with 2GB + 200 minutes Jio to non-Jio voice calls, and Rs 51 which will offer them 6GB data + 500 minutes Jio to non-Jio voice calls.

BSNL Work from Home Plans

BSNL customers can apply for the Work@Home plan and connection over the phone. The broadband plan is offering up to 10 Mbps down speed and the is 5 GB data provided per day. But, the data speed will be reduced to 1 Mbps once the user exhausts his data limit. The plan is valid across all circles, including the Andaman and Nicobar circle.

BSNL new plan of Rs 247 has been launched in Chennai and Tamil Nadu. This Rs 247 plan will provide users with 3 GB data high speed daily along with unlimited calling. The validity of this plan is 30 days with 250 minutes of voice calls per day.

Airtel Work from Home plans

Broadband plans of Airtel start from Rs 799 which is a basic plan that provides users with 100 Mbps of 150 GB data. If a user requires more data to work from home effectively then they can opt for the entertainment plan of Airtel with 300 GB data per month for Rs 999 with 200mbps speed of.

A user can also use the Mobile hotspot with Airtel's exciting mobile internet packs if the usage is lesser than 3GB per day. The Airtel mobile plans are vast and the most popular plan to use while working from home is Rs 558 plan with 56 days of validity. This plan provides 3GB data per day with 100 National SMS per day and truly unlimited local, STD and roaming calls.

Vodafone Idea Work from Home plans

Vodafone Idea has revised its old prepaid plans of Rs 249, Rs 399, and Rs 599. These packs will offer double data to the users with an additional 1.5GB high-speed data to support work from home for all the people practising self-isolation. This means that the plans will provide 3GB data per day. The Rs 249, Rs 399, and Rs 599 plans with 3GB data per day are valid for 28 days, 56 days and 84 days respectively.

