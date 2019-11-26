Xiaomi Redmi K30 5G Arriving On December 10 With Dual Punch-hole Display 

It’s official, Xiaomi’s newly independent Redmi sub brand will launch the Redmi K30 in China on December 10. Redmi GM Lu Weibing has taken to Weibo to confirm the launch date as well as, teasing the design of the Redmi K30, once again. The Redmi K30 will be Redmi’s first 5G phone and also its phone ever to come with a dual punch-hole display.

Redmi K30 incoming with 5G and punch-hole display

The Redmi K30 5G will support both standalone and non-standalone 5G networks, aka dual mode 5G. There’s a very high possibility that the phone will be powered by Qualcomm’s mid-tier Snapdragon 7 Series 5G mobile platform. The Snapdragon 7 Series 5G mobile platform will be based on a 7nm manufacturing process and come with “5G integrated into a SoC (System-on-Chip) and support all key regions and frequency bands.” The upcoming Realme X50 5G is also expected to pack the same chipset.

Moving on, the Redmi K20 series, which consists of the Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro, boasts of a pop-up selfie camera setup to achieve a high screen-to-body ratio. Redmi will be letting this go in the next iteration. The Redmi K30 will come with a Samsung Galaxy S10+ like dual punch hole selfie camera setup. In fact, the setup seems to be lifted from the Samsung Galaxy S10+ as is.

Previously, Redmi GM Lu Weibing had said that the Redmi K30 launch would be delayed to next year – possibly to counter some technical hurdles and launch a product when it’s ready. But then Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun recently came up and confirmed that the Redmi K30 launch will happen as per schedule – that is, sometime in December. A ‘pro’ variant is also expected but that may launch next year as we’re yet to get any sort of confirmation on that.

The Redmi K30 is highly likely to make 5G connectivity a mainstream affair and because the Redmi K20 is sold in India, its successor may come to India as well – but, we’ll have to wait and watch out on that one for now.

In other news, Xiaomi’s next product launch in India will be the 108MP camera-toting Mi Note 10. The company hasn’t announced the launch date yet, but the Mi Note 10 is definitely coming to India soon.

Also Read: Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro Review: Rewriting The Flagship Phone Rulebook, circa 2019