Xiaomi Is Bringing The Mi Note 10 With 108MP Camera To India

It’s official. Xiaomi is bringing the Mi Note 10 to India. Xiaomi India head Manu Kumar Jain has taken to social media to confirm the upcoming launch of a 108MP camera phone, and unless he’s referring to the limited-edition Mi Mix Alpha – which seems highly unlikely – all the signs point to it being the Mi Note 10. The main highlight of the Mi Note 10 is its 48MP penta rear camera setup.

Historically, Xiaomi has never launched a Mi Note device in India. Also, it’s been a while since Xiaomi launched a high-end Mi device in the country – not counting the one-off Mi A-series phones here. So, the Mi Note 10 coming to India is big news for fans as well as enthusiasts who have been waiting for the company to launch a high-end Mi flagship here.

Xiaomi has just begun teasing the product. We don’t know “for sure” if it’s going to be the Mi Note 10 since Xiaomi isn’t naming the product just yet. We also don’t know when Xiaomi will launch it in India at this point of time. Be that as it may, Xiaomi is gearing to launch a phone with a 108MP camera in India soon, so that’s a lot to be excited about. More details are awaited.

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 specs

To recap, the Mi Note 10 has a 108MP main camera, an 8MP telephoto camera for 5x optical, 10x hybrid and 50x digital zoom, a 12MP portrait or depth camera, a 20MP ultrawide angle camera, and a 2MP macro camera for close-ups. The Mi Note 10 also comes with two dual tone flash modules on the rear. Also, two of those rear cameras come with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS).

As for core specs, the Mi Note 10 has a 6.47-inch 1080p+ curved AMOLED display with Xiaomi’s dot-notch – which also houses a 32MP selfie camera. The phone has an in-screen optical fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication. Under the hood, the Mi Note10 has Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 730G processor paired with up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB. Software inside is MIUI 11. The Mi Note 10 further comes with a 5,260mAh battery with 30W fast charging through USB Type-C.

