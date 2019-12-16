Xiaomi Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro Now Available From Amazon India 

Xiaomi is bringing the Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro to Amazon India. To recall, both the Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro were previously exclusive to Flipkart (plus Xiaomi’s own sales channels) but now they can also be purchased from Amazon India as well. Xiaomi has taken to microblogging website Twitter to make the said announcement.

The Redmi K20 Pro was launched in India in July at a starting price of Rs 27,999 for the base variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage while the top-end variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage costs Rs 30,999. The Redmi K20 meanwhile was launched at Rs 21,999 for the base variant with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage, going all the way to Rs 23,900 for the top-end variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage.

The Redmi K20 Pro is a high-end phone like the Samsung Galaxy S10, the iPhone XS, the Pixel 3 and even the OnePlus 7 Pro. But it doesn’t cost as much.

The Redmi K20 Pro comes with a 3D glass build, a 6.39-inch 1080p+ AMOLED screen with an in-screen fingerprint reader and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor paired with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage (non-expandable), triple rear cameras (48MP+13MP+8MP), a 20MP pop-up selfie camera, Android Pie-based MIUI 10 software, and a 4,000mAh battery with 27W fast charging via USB Type-C.

The Redmi K20 tries to bring Redmi K20 Pro-like experiences at more affordable prices. It swaps the Snapdragon 855 with a mid-range Snapdragon 730, the 48MP Sony IMX586 with a 48MP Sony IMX582, and drops down the fast charging to 18W. Rest of the specifications (as well as the design) remain the same.

