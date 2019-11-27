Xiaomi Redmi K30 Full Specs Leaked Online Ahead Of December 10 Launch 

The Redmi K30 is set to be Xiaomi sub brand Redmi’s first 5G phone but looks like it will also have a 4G version. Hardware specs of the alleged Redmi K30 4G variant have leaked online ahead of its December 10 China launch, leaving literally nothing to the imagination. Plus, the leak also tips the phone’s starting price.

Redmi K30 purported specs

We already know that the Redmi K30 will come with a Samsung Galaxy S10+ like dual punch hole selfie camera setup. The leak suggests the phone in question will come with a 6.66-inch IPS LCD display, and not OLED, but the key highlight will be its 120Hz refresh rate. No OLED means the phone will come with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, as per the leak.

Under the hood, the Redmi K30 is said to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor with the base variant packing 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. Software inside the phone is said to be Android 10-based MIUI 11. The phone is further said to be backed by a 4,500mAh battery with 27W fast charging support.

#Xiaomi

Ok, guys #RedmiK30 vs #HonorV30



The frame is basically the same, that is, the hole positions are on the upper right and the upper left, which is almost a mirror image. Which one do you think looks better? pic.twitter.com/rxtu7VH6Js — Xiaomishka (@xiaomishka) November 26, 2019

On to the optics, the Redmi K30 is said to come with four rear cameras consisting of a 64MP main camera, 8MP telephoto camera, 13MP ultrawide camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, the Redmi K30 will reportedly come with a 20MP main and a 2MP depth camera.

Lastly, the base variant of the Redmi K30 will reportedly cost CNY 1,999 which roughly translates to Rs 20,300.

The Redmi K30 5G will meanwhile support both standalone and non-standalone 5G networks, aka dual mode 5G – this has been confirmed by Xiaomi Redmi. There’s a very high possibility that the phone will be powered by Qualcomm’s mid-tier Snapdragon 7 Series 5G mobile platform.

Previously, Redmi GM Lu Weibing had said that the Redmi K30 launch would be delayed to next year – possibly to counter some technical hurdles and launch a product when it’s ready. But then Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun recently came up and confirmed that the Redmi K30 launch will happen as per schedule – that is, on December 10. A ‘pro’ variant is also expected but that may launch next year as we’re yet to get any sort of confirmation on that.