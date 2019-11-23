Xiaomi Redmi K30 Live Images Leaked Online, 120Hz Display Tipped 

Xiaomi’s newly independent Redmi sub brand will launch the Redmi K30 in China in December 2019. Ahead of launch, the phone in question has been spotted doing the rounds of the internet confirming design as well as some key hardware specs. Redmi has already confirmed that the Redmi K30 will boast of a punch hole display and 5G support.

The Redmi K20 series, which consists of the Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro, boasts of a pop-up selfie camera setup to achieve a high screen-to-body ratio. Redmi will be letting this go in the next iteration. The Redmi K30 will come with a Samsung Galaxy S10+ like dual punch hole selfie camera setup. In fact, the setup seems to be lifted from the Samsung Galaxy S10+ as is. The Redmi K30 Pro is also likely to have a similar design.

The renders spotted online confirm this aspect. These also reveal that the Redmi K30 will come with a 6.6-inch 1080p+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and an Adreno 618 GPU paired with at least 64GB storage – the processor should be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730. Remember this is not the “pro” model. Software inside the phone will be MIUI 11.

Coming to the 5G support, this would be a first for a Redmi phone. It would be interesting to see if Xiaomi brings this 5G-ready Redmi K30 to India but because archrival Realme has already confirmed that it will launch a 5G phone in India soon enough, it won’t be surprising if Xiaomi does that too. More details are awaited.

Previously, Redmi GM Lu Weibing had said that the Redmi K30 launch would be delayed to next year – possibly to counter some technical hurdles and launch a product when it’s ready. But since then, Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun has come out and confirmed the launch will happen in December. A ‘pro’ variant is also expected but that may launch next year as we’re yet to get any sort of confirmation on that.

