Xiaomi’s 5G Exclusive Factory Now Said To Be Nearing Completion

Xiaomi 5G smartphones and associated hardware could now potentially get more timely launches, as the company has now reiterated its commitment of building a 5G factory. This process is also reportedly in the final stages of completion. This plant in China would lead to more in-house research and development of 5G-compatible exclusive devices.

The Xiaomi 5G factory

Now, as per a MyDrivers report (translated), Xiaomi’s Lei Jun at the current World 5G Convention in China stated that Xiaomi has targeted production of at least 1 million hardware units. This 5G factory would also potentially witness the production of 5G-enabled smartphones.

As far as productivity is concerned, this plant is said to be capable enough of delivering 60 5G-enabled hardware units per minute. This rate is also believed, reportedly by Lei Jun, to be higher than production rates at conventional factories. At this point in time, 5G-enabled smartphones have already made it to peoples’ hands in certain countries of the world. With Xiaomi’s intended target of 1 million devices manufactured, in its 5G focussed factory, per year, there could be increased circulation (official) of 5G devices (including that of smartphones) in the near future.

In related Xiaomi news, the company’s popular smartphone in India called the Redmi Note 8 Pro went up for sale in an exclusive flash sale on 20 and 21 November. These sales also apparently had enough units decked up to meet the increasing demand. Being an important handset, for Xiaomi India, the Redmi Note 8 Pro comes with key technical specifications such as the below.

6.53-inch display

Android 9.0 (Pie) operating system

Octa-core Cortex SoC

64MP + 8MP + 2MP+ 2MP quad rear cameras

20MP front camera

6GB, 8GB RAM editions

64 GB, 128 GB internal storage editions based on RAM

LTE, HSPA, Bluetooth 5.0, microUSB 2.0 connectivity

4500mAh battery.

