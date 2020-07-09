About Gennica Cochran, The Lady Who Raised Her Voice Against Racism In The Lofthouse Case

Gennica Cochran, a staff member at the Bernardus Lodge, played a pivotal role in the Michael Lofthouse incident that was shared on social media on July 6. The video showcased Michael Lofthouse making slurs at an Asian family who had come to dine at the Bernardus Lodge. Here's everything you need to know about Gennica Cochran's life. However, before that, it is important to know about the racist incident that took place at the Bernardus Lodge.

The racist video:

The video begins with a member of the Asian family asking the Tech CEO Michael Lofthouse to repeat what he said. Lofthouse appears to be sitting alone at his table who responded by saying, "Trump's gonna f**k you. You f*****g need to leave. You f*****g Asian piece of s**t". The situation was saved by Gennica Cochran, who works as a waitress at the Bernardus Lodge. This is what Cochran said, ” You do not talk to our guests like that. They are valued guests. Get out"! This video was first shared by the Twitter account @JohnRizkallah. Further, this tweet received 29.9K retweets and about 69.1K likes. You can check out the video here:

This happened to my friend Jordan last night in Monterey, CA while celebrating her aunt’s birthday. All they were doing was singing happy birthday when this man started yelling disgusting racist remarks. These racists exist and they’re getting comfortable. Please vote! pic.twitter.com/T8RtSKDM3J — john (@JohnRizkallah) July 5, 2020

Gennica Cochran Carmel valley restaurant waitress:

Gennica Cochran has reportedly dedicated her entire life to her work. She has been in the hospitality business for about 20 years and has been a yoga instructor for about 10 years. At present, Cochran teaches Yoga in the Carmel Valley. Further, she is a 500+ hours certified Yoga instructor. According to reports, she learnt Yoga at the Madonna School of Yoga in 2010. She was also influenced by the Indian yoga master, Baba Hari Dass. Further, she also has a blog dedicated to Yoga teaching called ‘Cosmic Toro’. The Hiking Garland Ranch Park is reportedly her favourite holiday getaway. The Hiking Garland Ranch Park is located a mile west of the Barnardus Lodge in the Carmel Valley.

Gennica Cochran GoFundMe:

Gennica Cochran was that someone started a GoFundMe fundraiser for her. This fundraiser has raised about $20,000 from over 800 donors. As per reports, GoFundMe wanted Gennica to become their beneficiary.

Gennica Cochran’s statements:

In an interview with ABC13, Gennica Cochran said that she felt she did the right thing in the Michael Lofthouse case. Although she was not Michael Lofthouse’s waitress, Gennica said that she had been observing him all night. She also said that Lofthouse had switched tables and sent his food back multiple times. Further, she said that Lofthouse was quite rude to the manager. Gennica said that the line was crossed when Michael Lofthouse started hurling slurs at the Asian family who was enjoying a birthday dinner at the nearby table.

Cochran said that she could not believe what she had said. According to her, she did what anybody else would have done in the situation. Speaking about Lofthouse’s apology, Cochran said that it was a standard apology that was generally given by racist people. She also said that she didn’t believe that Lofthouse meant his apology. Cochran expressed her love towards the Oroso Chan family and said that she always had their back. She even urged the masses to speak up if they spotted wrongdoings like racism and hatred.

Promo Image Source: Gennica Cochran's Instagram