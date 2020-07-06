'Promoting Marxism, Not Stopping Racism': Trump Jr Slams Abolitionist's Statue Removal

Donald Trump Jr, son of US President Donald Trump, stated that protestors bringing down statues across the nation are promoting Marxism and not stopping racism. Trump Jr's remarks come after Frederick Douglass' statue was removed from its base in Rochester with damage visible to the base and the finger.

READ: Trump Orders Creation Of 'national Heroes' Garden During Mount Rushmore Event

Trump Jr criticises protestors for bringing down Frederick Douglass' statue

In a tweet, Trump Jr. labeled the incident as 'disgusting' and said, "We should all realize this movement is about promoting Marxism not stopping racism. They’re not going to stop folks."

READ: Donald Trump Hits Out At DC Police After Protesters Burn Statue Of Confederate General

Frederick Douglass' statue was taken on Sunday from Maplewood Park, near the underground rail system which was used by him and Harriet Tubman as a pathway to freedom for slaves.

Douglass was an abolitionist who fought for social reforms in 1800s and had delivered a famous speech on July 5, 1852 to celebrate the country's Independence. On Saturday, five descendants recited his speech for NPR. His speech "What to the Slave is the Fourth of July" read, "The rich inheritance of justice, liberty, prosperity and independence, bequeathed by your fathers, is shared by you, not by me. The sunlight that brought life and healing to you, has brought stripes and death to me. This Fourth July is yours, not mine. You may rejoice, I must mourn." His speech shamed the celebrations of liberty since the country enslaved and oppressed those of colour.

READ: Facebook Groups Pivot To Attacks On Black Lives Matter

Statues of slave traders, imperialists, and explorers have been facing the angst of protesters across the world demonstrating against racial discrimination in the wake of George Floyd’s death. Protesters around the globe have made it clear that they won’t tolerate the glorification of historic figures with murky past, including explorer Christopher Columbus or former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill. Floyd's death in late May at the hands of a white police officer, who kneeled for more than eight minutes leading to his death, and the incident sparked massive protests across USA and the rest of the world.

Confederate flags and statues of Confederate leaders have also been raised with US Marine Corps releasing guidance for the removal of the latter. The Marine Corps shall remove the Confederate battle flag from all installation public spaces and work areas in order to support our core values, ensure unit cohesion and security, and preserve good order and discipline," the order said.

READ: Thousands Rally At Black Lives Matter Protests In Australia