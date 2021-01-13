After Tesla Makes Entry In Bengaluru, Talks On With Five More Indian States: Reports 

United States automaker giant Tesla has officially made its entry in India as a registered company in Bengaluru, following which Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa welcomed Chief Executive Elon Musk to the state. The carmaker is reportedly also in touch with as many as five state governments to set up R&D units in the country. Other than Karnataka, the automaker giant is in talks with the governments of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

On January 8, Tesla Motors India and Energy Private Limited was subsumed with its registered office in Bengaluru, aslo known as the IT capital of India.

Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari had earlier confirmed Tesla's entry to India

On December 29, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari had confirmed that Elon Musk's Tesla Motors will enter India in 2021. Gadkari said that the American electric car major is set to start its operations in India in 2021, adding that the company would also look at setting up a manufacturing unit based on demand. He was quoted saying, "American auto major Tesla will have its distribution facility (sale centres) for its cars in India from next year and considering the demand it would look into setting up of manufacturing here. India has the potential to become the largest EV (electric vehicle) producer in the world in the next five years"

On December 27, Elon Musk had informally announced that the company will enter the Indian market in 2021 when he replied to a Twitter user about Tesla's possible entry in the country. Musk had said 'but definitely this year,' while replying to a query on Tesla's India plans on Twitter.

