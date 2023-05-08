AI Images Of World's Billionaires Hitting The Gym Go Viral: Here's How They Look

The use of Artificial Intelligence tools is being used by various artists to generate interesting images. Artists are experimenting with the tool to create flawless pieces of art. Now, an artist named Sk Md Abu Sahid has used the AI tool, Midjourney, to reimagine and make the world's wealthiest people look like gym freaks, and the results are fascinating.

Billionaires are gyming!



Recently, AI art enthusiast Sk Md Abu Sahid shared eight pictures that showed what billionaires would look like if they would have been gym enthusiasts. The post has been featuring India's Mukesh Ambani, Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, Ratan Tata and other billionaires. Taking to Instagram, the artist captioned the images and wrote: "In the early morning, Billionaires are hitting the gym. 💪💵 Made using Midjourney AI."

Check out the post here:



In the pictures, billionaires are seen working out as they are captured against the background of a gym. Since the post was shared, it has garnered over 1300 likes and several comments. One of the Instagrammer wrote: "Money+Muscles= POWER". Whereas another user wrote: "Why Elon wearing watch on both wrists". "Why is Ambani like that?😂😂😂," wrote the third user. Before this, another post which went viral showed world leaders as "rockstars". In an Instagram post, artist Jyo John Mulloor shared a series of images showing world "legends", including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin, showcasing their musical talents at the "World Leadership Music Concert". In the caption, he revealed that he created the pictures using an AI application called Midjourney.